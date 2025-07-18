Johnny Sexton says Lions playmaker Finn Russell is no flash in the pan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Sexton insists Finn Russell’s “flash” skills are matched by the defensive steel needed from the British and Irish Lions fly-half to weather the storm coming his way in Brisbane.

Russell pulls the strings in Saturday’s first Test as the Lions look to take an important first step towards claiming their first series victory since touring Down Under in 2013.

The Scotland playmaker was famously described as “flashy” and a “media darling” in Sexton’s autobiography, but the Ireland great has been won over by his former rival since working with him in his capacity as Lions kicking coach.

“Finn’s still flash! He’d hate it if I said he isn’t,” Sexton said.

“But in the last couple of years he’s come into his own as a 10 and he’s been able to manage a team because ultimately that’s his main job. And then his brilliance will come out once he’s into the game.

“He’s probably been our best defender in the backline on this tour so far. You always knew that was in there because he’s a feisty guy.

“Physically he doesn’t look that big, but he’s fronted up big time on this tour and made a lot of impact tackles. We’ll need him to do that against Australia because they’ll be coming down his channel.

“I’m sure (Australia coach) Joe Schmidt will have a plan for him because he’ll know how integral he is to our team and I’m sure he’ll be doing everything to cut him off.”

Russell plays with a smile on his face, reacting to mistakes with a grin and shrug of the shoulders, but the 32-year-old magician is operating at the peak of his powers having recently steered Bath to the treble.

“Finn has been relaxed as always, you wouldn’t know it’s the week of a Test. You can see the work he does, though,” Sexton said.

“You have a perception of him from the outside and I would have had the same, in terms of he is a relaxed guy and just takes things in his stride. But he does a lot of work behind the scenes.

“In the last couple of years he’s really matured as a player. Bath getting to finals, winning trophies – you can’t do that if you’re just that kind of mercurial 10.

“You’ve seen that now this year. He’s got his team over the line and he’s won a few trophies and he’s carried that form into here.”

The Lions are heavy favourites to seize an early lead in the series at Suncorp Stadium, but Sexton insists victory is not a foregone conclusion.

“We don’t pay too much attention to the bookies’ odds or what people are saying. We’re just concentrating on putting a great performance out there,” the former Lions playmaker said.

“That’s what will be needed – a great performance, not a good performance, to beat this Australian team.

“They’re a proud nation, they’re a top class team, they’re well coached, and we need to get the best version of ourselves out there.”