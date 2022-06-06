England include Jonny May and Jack Nowell in latest training squad
The pair are back from injury
Wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell have been named in a 35-man England rugby squad for a three-day training camp this week.
May made his comeback for Gloucester on Saturday, featuring as a second-half substitute after five months out recovering from a knee injury.
Nowell, who broke his arm during England’s Six Nations defeat against France in March, also returned for Exeter during the final round of regular season Gallagher Premiership action.
There are first involvements in a senior England camp for Biyi Alo, Charlie Atkinson, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Namibia-born Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling.
Players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton were not considered for selection.
The list of uncapped players also includes Wasps back Paolo Odogwu and Bath centre Max Ojomoh, but there is no place for experienced Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler.
Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Bath wing Anthony Watson, meanwhile, will attend the Teddington camp to undertake rehab work as they continue to recover from injuries.
England head coach Eddie Jones said: “With a number of players unavailable because of the Premiership semi-finals, we’ve got the opportunity to call up some new players.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn about them and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour.”
England face three Tests against the Wallabies next month, starting in Perth on 2 July.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies