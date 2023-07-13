Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Major challenges do not daunt Kevin Sinfield, which is a good job given the task at hand turning England’s tanker around.

Having followed Steve Borthwick from Leicester Tigers to take on duties as defence coach in the national set-up last December, the former rugby league star would have recognised a side in need of transformation, but the Six Nations only served to underline how much must be done. Three defeats, two on their home patch, one by a record margin – as Borthwick and his first lieutenant slumped in their seats while France danced to a record dismantling, England’s sunken state was perfectly clear.

“We knew there was a job to be done,” Sinfield reflects in Verona as he, Borthwick and the rest of the staff set about navigating England to the World Cup. “The Six Nations was a challenge for us because we were thrown together pretty quickly and we came up against some pretty good teams who had been preparing for a long time and it meant we were trying to play catch up.

“There were a lot of learnings that came out of the Six Nations but in a positive way. Nobody likes having 50 [points] put on their chin and that was certainly a reminder for me of how that feels. It doesn’t feel any different when you are a player and you get it stuck on your chin or now as an assistant coach. The pain and the hurt is exactly the same.”

There would appear not to be time for sweeping changes, with England hoping subtle tweaks, hard graft and nailing the basics can generate momentum into the World Cup. Borthwick has returned to Leicester to fill out the rest of his staff, adding Aled Walters, Tom Harrison and Richard Wigglesworth ahead of this summer swing.

The coaching cohort has played down any similarities between the situation they confronted at Welford Road, insisting that while the band may be back together, they must strike a different tune in the international arena. The staff’s familiarity should at least put an end to the coaching upheaval that has at times encumbered England in recent years, and their existing relationships are useful as England seek to forge cohesion and connections ahead of the tournament.

“The more time you spend with people, the more understanding you get and the easier it is to work with them,” Sinfield outlines. “That’s why this time in camp has been crucial for us. When you are trying to put together a high-performance team and trust is at the heart of it, then it’s time together that really counts.”

While his wider profile extends far beyond his role, Sinfield’s day-to-day brief is of paramount importance to his side. While plenty, most notably Shaun Edwards, have crossed codes to forge reputations as the best defensive schemers in union, Sinfield is young in his coaching journey and light on experience in the 15-man code.

Kevin Sinfield is part of an England coaching staff that previously worked together at Leicester (Getty Images)

Where Edwards has had time to fortify his French defensive structures during the four years since the 2019 World Cup, England’s ramparts must be erected in haste. There can be no doubting Sinfield’s qualities as a motivator, but his structures will be tested to the limit with the long lead-in to the World Cup providing time for attacking innovation.

World Cup triumph eluded the 42-year-old in his playing days, England’s rugby league side were never able to overcome Australia’s might. Sinfield is swift to insist that there is no sense of having missed out but he recognises how these quadrennial tournaments can inspire and unify, particularly after a difficult year for English rugby.

“I’d love to have won it as a player but I’ve closed that chapter and moved on. I’m really enjoying my time as a coach, really enjoying working for England, working with the players we’ve got. I have missed representing my country and to get the opportunity to do it again, now, in a World Cup is so special,” he explained.

“I watched that 2003 team do what they did and the legacy they left, the influence and the inspiration they gave to so many people across England.

“I thought it was incredible when you look at what our women’s team has been able to do. It’s been outstanding in inspiring that next generation of kids, both boys and girls, to pick rugby balls up. It’s really important for the sport.”