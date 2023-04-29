Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Leinster on brink of fifth European title as Toulouse ill-discipline punished

Leinster 41-22 Toulouse: Jack Conan scored two tries as Leinster booked a Heineken Champions Cup final spot

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 17:44
Comments
<p>Leinster are just one win away from a fifth Heineken Champions Cup title </p>

Leinster are just one win away from a fifth Heineken Champions Cup title

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ruthless Leinster reached another Heineken Champions Cup final after they scored 28 points during two sin-bin periods to beat Toulouse 41-22 at the Aviva Stadium.

Three tries in 10 frenetic first-half minutes - two of them from Jack Conan - had Leinster well on course for the May 20 decider, which will take place at the same venue.

It was 27-14 at half-time with five-time champions Toulouse, who were hoping to exorcise the demons of 2019 and 2022 semi-final defeats in the Irish capital, touching down through Pita Ahki and Emmanuel Meafou.

But despite a Thomas Ramos penalty and a late Jack Willis effort, Toulouse were undone by Rodrigue Neti’s sin-binning, during which Josh Van der Flier and replacement Jason Jenkins both crossed to move the Irish province within reach of a fifth European title.

Charlie Ngatai’s daring break from deep led to Ross Byrne’s fourth-minute penalty, but Toulouse hit back with the game’s first try.

Recommended

A brilliant 50-22 kick from Ramos gave them field position before centre Ahki exploited a three-on-two overlap to score in the left corner.

After a second Byrne penalty, Toulouse suffered a double blow when centre Pierre-Louis Barassi hobbled off and Ramos saw yellow for a deliberate knock-on.

Conan duly barged over from a Jamison Gibson-Park pass, and the No 8 then dummied past Juan Cruz Mallia to complete his brace. Byrne added both conversions for a 20-7 lead.

Jack Conan scored two tries as Leinster fought past Toulouse

(REUTERS)

Jimmy O’Brien was a whisker away from a third try, just losing control of the ball in a tackle from Mallia.

Nonetheless, a blunder at the back of a Toulouse maul - replacement Paul Graou’s pass hit Jack Willis flush in the face - allowed Sheehan to explode over from 25 metres out. Byrne swept over the extras.

Despite losing Antoine Dupont’s influence at half-back in a reshuffled back-line, the visitors rallied. Scrum half Graou sent lock Meafou powering over for Ramos to convert.

At the start of a cagier second half, influential centre Ngatai’s ball-dislodging tackle on Peato Mauvaka helped to repel Toulouse’s early surge.

Although Ramos made it a 10-point game, Toulouse’s momentum was sucked away by replacement prop Neti’s head-led contact with Van der Flier at a ruck. It resulted in a yellow card.

A power-packed lineout drive saw van der Flier score on the hour mark. Byrne curled over the conversion for a 34-17 advantage.

Recommended

Leinster’s strong bench helped last season’s runners-up to lift the pace, Luke McGrath giving South African Jenkins a straightforward finish in the 63rd minute.

Impressive fly-half Byrne’s conversion brought his tally to 16 points, before English flanker Willis gained some consolation from an 82nd-minute maul.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in