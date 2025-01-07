Wales prop Leon Brown forced to retire at 28 after neck problems

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales and Dragons prop Leon Brown has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect because of a neck injury.

Brown won the last of his 24 caps against Scotland almost a year ago, having made his Test debut in 2017.

The 28-year-old had not played for the Dragons since October.

“All good things must come to an end and as I look back on my career, although shorter than I had hoped, I do so with many fond memories and no regrets at all,” Brown said, in a statement on the Dragons website.

“I’ve always believed that everything happens for a reason, and sometimes things just aren’t meant to be.

“Even though the rest of my body feels ready to continue to play, my neck clearly has other ideas.

open image in gallery Wales and Dragons prop Leon Brown has retired from rugby at the age of 28 ( PA Archive )

“After three surgeries in the last three seasons, it is time for me to listen to it and call it a day.”

Dragons’ interim head coach Filo Tiatia added: “We are all disappointed that Leon is retiring, but fully understand the decision he has now taken.

“He has left no stone unturned, with his dedication and professionalism, and really developed as a leader in my time with him.

“Leon has been an important player for the club, a success story from our academy system, with his performances earning international recognition.”

