Lewis Moody pays tribute to Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow for raising MND awareness

Former England captain Lewis Moody has paid tribute to the work of Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow in helping raise awareness of motor neurone disease which has given others “genuine hope” for the future.

The 2003 World Cup winner revealed last month he had the incurable muscle-wasting condition which caused the death of fellow rugby players Weir, Burrow and Joost van der Westhuizen.

Kevin Sinfield is hoping Moody can be part of his latest ‘7 in 7: Together’ fundraising challenge to support the MND community in memory of his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Burrow, who died in June 2024.

Moody – nicknamed ‘Mad Dog’ in a career which produced 71 caps, three Tests for the British and Irish Lions as well as multiple domestic and European titles during a golden era for his club Leicester – has been taken aback by the outpouring of support after going public with his diagnosis.

The 47-year-old, though, paid tribute to the bravery of those who have gone before him in documenting their own journey.

“It feels like everyone’s got your back,” Moody said on the Overlap’s Stick to Rugby podcast.

“It has been humbling in many ways, and overwhelming, overpowering, because there has been so much support, but also I have learned a lot along the way.

“When Doddie (Weir) was diagnosed seven years ago, there was nothing, really there was nothing for him.

“And because of the work that he did and the work Rob (Burrow) did, and the other names, when I speak to specialists now, there is genuine hope. Everyone I speak to says Doddie’s energy was quite behind that.”

Moody added: “I feel fortunate. It is almost like you are sort of ‘brought in off the bench’ is how I feel, to ride the coattails of those lads.

“They have done an incredible, incredible job. I feel fortunate that they have gone before and that I can piggyback off them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the former Leicester flanker and his family.

Moody remains determined to stay positive. “For me it is a weird thing. I feel fine,” he said.

“You have got this sort of piece of news hanging over you, constantly lingering in the back of your mind but, actually, in yourself, bar the little changes that start to creep in (you feel fine).

“The hard bit is probably second-guessing everything that is occurring, any other little sort of muscle changes or tweaks, but, touch wood, everything is good and the outpouring of love and kindness has been really welcomed.”