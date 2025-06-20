Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions begin their 10-match itinerary as preparations intensify for the tour of Australia with a meeting with Argentina in Dublin.

The Lions will play on Irish soil for the first time as they take on the Pumas in a lucrative curtain-raiser at the Aviva Stadium that will offer the squad their first chance to press for places.

The three Tests against the Wallabies will be the primary focus for Andy Farrell, who will hope to see his side get off to a strong start even if they are still very much in the bedding in process.

Argentina are not quite at full strength with a number of injuries and absentees engaged in the Top 14 play-offs, but Felipe Contepomi’s men have enjoyed a number of strong seasons and will hope to produce a good showing.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Lions vs Argentina?

The opening tour match of the Lions summer is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 20 June at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go. Welsh language coverage is available via S4C.

Team news

England’s Fin and Marcus Smith are paired in playmaking partnership by Andy Farrell for the first game of the 10-match tour itinerary, with the Lions boss resisting the urge to utilise those involved in the United Rugby Championship and Premiership finals six days ago. An exception is Ronan Kelleher, backing up Luke Cowan-Dickie ahead of club colleague Dan Sheehan with two Leinster hookers in the squad; Tadhg Furlong’s availability, meanwhile, is welcome after the tighthead prop missed the Dublin club’s run to the URC title.

Fresh from a tight defeat in the Premiership final in his last Leicester game, hooker Julian Montoya captains a dangerous Argentina team possessing plenty of experience. Lucio Cinti returns from injury in midfield alongside youngster Justo PIccardo, while scrum half Simon Benitez Cruz and prop Boris Wegner should make debuts off the bench after strong seasons in Super Rugby Americas. Bautista Bernasconi is another potential first-capper.

Line-ups

Lions XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Henry Pollock; 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Elliot Daly, 23 Mack Hansen.

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Ignacio Mendy, 12 Justo Piccardo, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Santiago Carreras.

Replacements: 16 Bautista Bernasconi, 17 Boris Wegner, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Santiago Grondona, 20 Joaquin Moro; 21 Simon Benitez Cruz, 22 Matias Moroni, 23 Santiago Cordero.

Odds

Lions win 1/14

Draw 30/1

Argentina win 17/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.