How the Lions’ half backs seized control of Test series against Australia

There was a perhaps telling line uttered by Andy Farrell about eight minutes into his post-match press conference after the British and Irish Lions’ first Test win in Brisbane. The Lions boss had bounded through the bowels of Suncorp Stadium, scribbling a few thoughts in a notebook as he emerged to face the assembled media and then scolding those who had questioned the selection of Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry. “I’d read all of that,” he said, with an air of a parent chiding a naïve child accompanied with an “I told you so” grin. “It was quite interesting, wasn’t it?”

Certainly, in that selection, Farrell had been vindicated but there were to be no hubristic declarations otherwise. Part of the reason that he has excelled as a leader in both codes is the manner in which he measures his utterings both public and private. While talking up the Lions’ first-half performance, Farrell underscored how unacceptable their second-half drop-off had been; while making clear that his side would celebrate first Test victory, already there were plenty of forward-looking hints to next week. They will need to be better with the Wallabies likely to lift their level at the MCG.

But the aforementioned quote in question came when the Lions head coach had been given licence to gush. All and sundry have already extolled the virtues of Finn Russell on this tour and the fly half had been close to faultless on Saturday night, continuing to take ownership of a trip upon which he may yet emerge as the lead character. Russell had got the Lions’ attack to hum, been immaculate from the tee and laid a try on a plate for roommate Sione Tuipulotu with a pass that the Scottish centre would later compare to the one carved to Huw Jones against England in 2018 – albeit without quite as much daring.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell was content with his side’s showing at full time ( PA Wire )

Yet it was not any moments of flash that Farrell sought to spotlight. Bracketing both Russell and the equally effective Jamison Gibson-Park, it was the art of abstention that he wished to praise. “They didn’t get bored of doing the right thing,” Farrell explained of his half-backs. “I thought the combination of the two of them together, Jamison and Finn, really controlled the game.”

There had been debate about most positions in the Lions side but the starting nine and 10 never felt a matter for discussion. Now, clearly, this is no vintage Australian side that Gibson-Park and Russell dragged this way and that, but the manner in which they exuded calm and control was nonetheless impressive. Too often on this trip the tourists had been scatty and scratchy, but in the heat of first Test battle, their half-backs had cool heads.

“You could see the difference in our game,” Farrell explained. “The hardest part about any team coming together is gelling in attack because it takes a lot of cohesion for that to happen. We are trying to find out about ourselves in that regard, but as far as the game control and how you play Test matches that’s something we’ve always been working on in the background and conscious of. That’s a given, really, for Test match rugby.”

Despite the presence of 144-cap prop James Slipper, there was a vast difference in cap count and experience within each side, and there were times where it showed. Gibson-Park box kicking superbly to give his chasers the chance to win contestables, while the Wallabies conversely struggled to create opportunities to use their own aerial acumen – even if Max Jorgensen’s opportunistic try came from exactly that sort of situation. Tom Lynagh – who will be better for the experience and did not look overawed – could not really swing the territorial battle, while his line kicking looked shallow, preventing Australia from taking chunks of ground when the Lions infringed.

open image in gallery Jamison Gibson-Park controlled proceedings superbly in Brisbane ( AP )

It helped both of the Lions halfbacks that they were playing behind a pack decisively winning the physical battle, but their playing of the percentages meant that it never felt like Australia had a route back into the game even when the visitors squandered their attacking opportunities. Kick metres have, traditionally, been an indicator of Test success over the past few years – while some analysts question causation given teams protecting a lead will naturally put boot to ball more often, the Lions were able to pin Australia in. It took until into the second half for Tom Wright, a livewire counter-attacking mind, to even have a chance to venture one of his trademark raids from deep – and even then the Wallabies full-back was quickly corralled.

open image in gallery Finn Russell (centre) looked in total control ( PA Wire )

Off the back of their territorial dominance, Gibson-Park, Russell and the rest could go to work in the first 60 minutes. As Farrell effused: “When they were able to show the best of themselves, and we know what they've got in their locker as far as their points of difference, it came out every now and then. That's the brilliance of the two.”

Of concern for the Lions boss will be that second half drop-off. Maro Itoje, the Lions captain, felt his side lost their discipline rather than grew at all complacent but there felt to be a collective easing in intensity, as can occur in a game where a lead has been swollen. The departure of Russell, cramping, 15 minutes from the end saw the Lions lose structure slightly; Marcus Smith sparked briefly in attack but has had so little time at 10 on tour. There will be a temptation to look at Fin Smith or, perhaps more likely, Owen Farrell in the 22 shirt in the second Test if Blair Kinghorn or Mack Hansen are back to provide full-back cover.

open image in gallery Finn Russell kicked his goals to help the Lions build their lead ( Getty Images )

While Russell will be good to go next week, the departure of a limping Joe McCarthy after an attack of plantar fasciitis may be a greater worry. “It was niggling away at him there. Hopefully we got him off in time,” Farrell said without total confidence. It is one of a few nagging concerns for the Lions boss but his side are now in control of the series.