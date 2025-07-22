Scrappy Lions overcome spirited First Nations & Pasifika XV but Test hopefuls fluff lines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One cannot really say that this was a night upon which Andy Farrell was given a heap of fresh selection headaches. The likelihood always was that the British and Irish Lions boss would keep continuity between first and second Tests but given a midweek opportunity to impress, a few of those on the fringes failed to really force his hand. This was a scratchy, scrappy and surprisingly spirited affair in which the Lions were given plenty to think about by a First Nations & Pasifika XV formed at short notice but carrying the pride of the many communities they were assembled to represent.

The Lions remain unbeaten since arriving in Australia but if this was a final audition for most of those selected, it would be fair to say they fluffed their lines. Perhaps that was to be expected given the curious look to the tourists’ matchday, the rat-a-tat-tat of injury and training call-ups over the last fortnight giving them even more of a makeshift look than usual.

Credit must go to the scratch side scrambled together, who ensured that this was no mismatched contest like the AUNZ Invitational game in Adelaide. The first half here was hectic and highly physical, while the hosts stayed the course to set up a thrilling finish. For those in attendance, including plenty of fans in Lions red, it was rather tasty fare.

open image in gallery Seru Uru (R) and British and Irish Lions' Henry Pollock scuffle ( AFP/Getty )

It feels unlikely, though, that a fixture with this timing remains for the trip to New Zealand in four years’ time. The old idea of a Lions tour testing the stamina and steel of a small squad on foreign shore backing up to play every few days is rather cheapened by the arrival of fresh reinforcements for a single game, as has been the case in Australia. Gregor Brown, for example, was summoned on Sunday and may return to Scotland before the week is out – head coach Farrell has done well to keep the squad together and spirit high but this game always felt a bit like an unwelcome distraction. Farrell, too, will be glad that Marcus Smith passed a head injury assessment having departed down the tunnel a few minutes before full time.

Conceptually, the idea of a First Nations & Pasifika side was pleasing, celebrating the communities that have enriched Australian rugby from the Ella brothers through to the current crop. Pre-match, both the scattered islands of the Pacific and the Aboriginal peoples were celebrated in ceremonies warmly received by a crowd of just over 30,000 protected from a pretty miserable Melbourne day by the closed Marvel Stadium roof.

It took a matter of minutes for Owen Farrell to make his presence known. The Lions captain was swiftly over to square up in support of Darcy Graham after the wing had been hit high by Triston Reilly; once the wing had been dispatched to the sin bin, Farrell’s deft dab over the top into backfield space left vacant granted centre partner Jamie Osborne the opening try. Before Reilly could return, Graham had a score himself, the Scottish speedster jetting in after some neat inside handling.

open image in gallery Jamie Osborne of the British & Irish Lions dives over for the third try of the match ( Getty Images )

This ground is home to the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash and there might have been a few fearing a cricket score – but such frets were proved misplaced as the Lions rather stumbled over themselves to let their hosts back into the game. First a returning Reilly plucked a pass from Blair Kinghorn that should never have been thrown before Seru Uru, who thumped and threatened throughout, punched over from close range to leave things level after a first half in which tempers repeatedly flared.

It had been a pretty shoddy showing after that fast start from the Lions, with any of those with Test ambitions rather fluffing their lines. Kinghorn had thrown another intercept and lacked his usual sharpness while Fin Smith was strangely error-prone, too, with a bench fly half spot perhaps still up for grabs for Saturday. The pair did get their handling right immediately after the interval, Smith’s pass allowing Kinghorn to tee up Osborne, now stationed on the wing after injury ended Graham’s brief Lions experience.

Jac Morgan’s removal on 50 minutes was perhaps a hint of his place in the pecking order ahead of back-row colleagues Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock; with Joe McCarthy’s fitness in doubt for the second Test after a foot issue, there may yet be a place in the 23 up for grabs. James Ryan equally might have designs on the possibly vacancy, and was soon off, too, though lock partner Scott Cummings had a good outing.

open image in gallery Seru Uru scores for the First Nations & Pasifika ( Getty )

The Lions began to open up their game, Farrell putting Duhan van der Merwe over with a neat dummy and dart but still the errors came, keeping the First Nations & Pasifika XV in touch. Rob Leota moved them back within a score but a match-winning move did not materialise.