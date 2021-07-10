✕ Close British and Irish Lions in numbers

The British and Irish Lions take on Cell C Sharks as their disrupted tour rumbles on.

It will be the second game between the sides in four days with the South African replacing the Bulls, whose camp were hit by a severe outbreak of Covid-19 this week. Warren Gatland’s side ran out 54-7 winners on Wednesday over the Sharks last Wednesday despite several players and coaches forced to isolate after contracting coronavirus.

Despite the difficult circumstances the game went ahead as the Lions warm up for the highly-anticipated three-Test series against world champions South Africa, which begins on 24 July, should there be no more Covid-19 ramifications.

South Africa A and the Stormers await next week in Cape Town, should all go to plan, and that may well be the final stop of the tour despite the second and third Tests scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, which is a virus hotspot. Gatland certainly believes the Lions could remain in Cape Town for the remainder of their tour: “We’re not 100 per cent sure who the opposition is going to be next week. It’s a little bit difficult to plan ahead. I’m pretty sure they will be played in Cape Town. That hasn’t been 100 per cent confirmed. That is my understanding at the moment.”

Follow live updates from the Lions vs the Sharks below.