Follow all the action live as Warren Gatland’s side play the Sharks once more amid uncertainty surrounding the tour due to Covid-19
The British and Irish Lions take on Cell C Sharks as their disrupted tour rumbles on.
It will be the second game between the sides in four days with the South African replacing the Bulls, whose camp were hit by a severe outbreak of Covid-19 this week. Warren Gatland’s side ran out 54-7 winners on Wednesday over the Sharks last Wednesday despite several players and coaches forced to isolate after contracting coronavirus.
Despite the difficult circumstances the game went ahead as the Lions warm up for the highly-anticipated three-Test series against world champions South Africa, which begins on 24 July, should there be no more Covid-19 ramifications.
South Africa A and the Stormers await next week in Cape Town, should all go to plan, and that may well be the final stop of the tour despite the second and third Tests scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, which is a virus hotspot. Gatland certainly believes the Lions could remain in Cape Town for the remainder of their tour: “We’re not 100 per cent sure who the opposition is going to be next week. It’s a little bit difficult to plan ahead. I’m pretty sure they will be played in Cape Town. That hasn’t been 100 per cent confirmed. That is my understanding at the moment.”
Lions vs Sharks: 20 minutes until kick-off
Lions vs Sharks: An update on England
Meanwhile, it’s all getting out of hand in South West London, where Newcastle’s Jamie Blamire and Adam Radwan have helped themselves to contrasting hat-tricks. England lead 70-14, and Radwan’s latest score is finally cue for Marcus Smith to exit stage left.
A word in the ear from team manager (and former Lion) Richard Hill, and Smith hustles down the tunnel to pack his bags. It sounds like he may well have known before strutting his stuff at Twickenham, but still a busy evening ahead.
Lions vs Sharks: New centre combination
Elliot Daly was another to impress in the Lions’ Wednesday romp and is handed another start at outside centre today, paired this time with Chris Harris, who may have to do more of the hard carrying off Dan Biggar’s shoulder. It’ll be interesting to see how they fair defensively - Harris is one of the best at leading the outside blitz from 13 but his role will change playing at 12, and if there is a question about Daly at 13, it might be about his defensive prowess. Communication will thus be key - Werner Kok caused plenty of problems off his wing on Wednesday and will be keen to pry open any cracks.
Confirmation has come that while the Sharks have been permitted to name an expanded 26, only eight of their eleven substitutes will be allowed to come on.
Lions vs Sharks: Back row again in focus
The Lions’ explosive back-row went as expected on Wednesday night, with each of Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry and, particularly, Josh Navidi able to show their abilities and put themselves right in the mix for Test selection. It’s a new combination today for the Lions, one structured in a manner similar to that which we are expecting the Lions to favour come the matches with South Africa.
Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson and Jack Conan are the back row selected this afternoon, a balanced trio with plenty of ability over the ball and footwork through contact. The Lions have loaded up with six forwards on the bench again, so you would expect at least two of the three to empty the tank and then give way to Simmonds and Curry. The Sharks have brought in a scavenger of their own in Dylan Richardson, whose limpet-like qualities will have to be closely monitored by the Lions’ clearing unit.
Lions vs Sharks: Back to the game
Right - that’s all rather exciting. Disappointing news for Finn Russell, who will have limited opportunities to push for a Test place even if he is able to get fit before the first Test on the 24th of July, but a proud day for Marcus Smith, who has just converted Adam Radwan’s score to put England into a 56-14 lead over Canada early in the second half.
We’ll park the chatter of Smith’s call-up for now, though, with 40 minutes or so until kick-off at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, and more to get to on today’s game...
Lions vs Sharks: Marcus Smith called up as injury cover
Mind you, it will be a bit of a scramble for Smith to get his stuff together, get tested, packed and ready for a long-haul flight south. He’s an unflappable sort of bloke who likes it off the cuff, but he won’t have much time to let it all sink in before settling in to his seat on the plane to Cape Town.
Russell will not feature in the next three scheduled fixtures in South Africa, says the Lions press release that has just landed in my inbox, which also contains these quotes from Warren Gatland:
“We’re obviously disappointed for Finn, who I think has been outstanding since he came into camp in Jersey, but we are optimistic he’ll still play an important role in the Tour.
“We have two experienced fly halves in Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar, so it’s a great opportunity for the continued development of Marcus.
“I’ve been following him closely for the past 12 months and I’ve been impressed with how well he’s matured as a player. Finn and Marcus are similar in that they like to play with a bit of freedom, so, for me, it’s as close to a like-for-like cover as we can get. We look forward to welcoming him to the group in Cape Town.”
Lions vs Sharks: Marcus Smith called up
It’s a very sensible move from Warren Gatland to call-up Smith, who has similar abilities to Finn Russell in attack, able to challenge defensive lines in creative ways. Russell hasn’t been ruled out of the tour, but Smith has been arguably the best fly-half in the Northern Hemisphere in the last six months or so, and his form and match fitness may have counted ahead of Johnny Sexton’s experience.
BREAKING NEWS! Marcus Smith called up as cover for Finn Russell
Warren Gatland has just revealed to Sky Sports that the Harlequins and England fly-half will be called over to cover for Russell, who is managing an achilles issue. Smith is currently guiding a young England side to a very comfortable stroll past Canada at Twickenham, so will not know yet, but a proud moment for a wonderfully skillful young fly-half who had a magnificent season to help Harlequins to the Premiership title.
Smith will be tested at the conclusion of the England game and then fly to South Africa tonight.
Lions vs Sharks: Sean Everitt shuffles his pack
Ben Calveley, Managing Director of the British and Irish Lions, revealed on Thursday that the Sharks were the only possible alternative opponent for the Lions due to testing protocols and other coronavirus bubble issues, but asking an already weakened side to back up Wednesday’s showing with another 80-minute encounter today caused its own issues. As such, Sean Everitt named an expanded 26-player matchday squad to cover for fatigue, expected to be permitted by the Lions to allow the game to go ahead.
Everitt makes plenty of changes, though Phepsi Buthelezi again leads the Sharks from number eight. Lionel Cronje adds a degree of experience and creativity at fly-half, while Werner Kok, a standout the other night, shifts infield to outside centre.
1. Nthuthuko Mchunu
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Reniel Hugo
6. Dylan Richardson
7. Mpilo Gumede
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Jaden Hendrikse
10. Lionel Cronje
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Murray Koster
13. Werner Kok
14. Marnus Potgieter
15. Anthony Volmink
Replacements
Dan Jooste, MJ Majola, Khutha Mchunu, Thembelani Bholi, Jeandre Labuschagne, Cameron Wright, Boeta Chamberlain, Jeremy Ward, Lourens Adriaanse, Rynhardt Jonker, Curwin Bosch
Lions vs Sharks: Late changes for Warren Gatland
The Lions summer thus far has proved more challenging in a logistical sense than on the field, which has left selection learnings limited for Warren Gatland, particularly given all the Covid-reshuffling that was required on Thursday. The overturning of a false positive means Gatland had closer to a full compliment available for selection for this game, but a couple of late issues mean a trio of late adjustments to the chosen 23.
Maro Itoje is struggling with illness (not believed to be Covid) so is a late withdrawal, meaning a start for Courtney Lawes and a call-up to the bench for Adam Beard, while Finn Russell’s bothersome achilles has forced him out - Bundee Aki joins Conor Murray as the only two backs on the bench, with the tour captain ostensibly the back-up fly-half should Dan Biggar be forced off. Elliot Daly and Duhan van der Merwe get back-to-back starts at 13 and on the wing respectively, while Jamie George leads the side from hooker.
1. Rory Sutherland 2. Jamie George (c) 3. Tadhg Furlong 4. Courtney Lawes 5. Jonny Hill 6. Tadhg Beirne 7. Hamish Watson 8. Jack Conan
9. Gareth Davies 10. Dan Biggar 11. Duhan van der Merwe 12. Chris Harris 13. Elliot Daly 14. Anthony Watson 15. Liam Williams
Replacements: Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Conor Murray, Bundee Aki
