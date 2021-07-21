Alun Wyn Jones has completed a remarkable recovery to captain the British and Irish Lions in the First Test against South Africa in Cape Town just four weeks after dislocating his shoulder.

Warren Gatland’s side includes a number of surprise selections, with an attacking feel and a forward pack picked to directly combat South Africa’s World Cup-winning unit.

“In my four Tours as a Lions coach, this was by far the hardest Test selection I have been involved in,” said Gatland. “We couldn’t have asked for more from the players so far; they’ve all put their hands up and made picking a starting XV incredibly difficult. In truth, we would have been happy with any number of different combinations across the 23, however, we’re very pleased with the side we’ve settled on.”

Here are five of the key selection decisions made by Gatland and his staff ahead of the First Test:

Alun Wyn Jones

There was, as far as we are aware, no divine intervention in his Lazarus-like recovery but Alun Wyn Jones’ inclusion as captain for the first Test certainly has a miraculous feel.

Less than four weeks ago Jones had dislocated his shoulder against Japan at Murrayfield and was hastily ruled out of the tour, but the venerable second row was back in training with Wales within two and a half weeks and recalled to the Lions party to be reinstated as tour captain within three.

As recently as Monday, however, Gatland was casting doubts on his chance of a start in the first Test despite a bright cameo against the Stormers last Saturday.

Alun Wyn Jones will lead the Lions against South Africa on Saturday (PA Wire)

Yet Jones has made the starting lineup and takes the captaincy, partly due to an absence of other realistic leadership options. Potential alternative leaders included Conor Murray, but the scrum-half has been pushed out of the side by Ali Price’s sharpness; much as Luke Cowan-Dickie surging form has left Ken Owens with a watching brief.

Jones is thus a key figure, as much for coolness of head and leadership under pressure as the readiness of that newly-healed shoulder for what is expected to be an extremely physical series. He reforms a partnership with Maro Itoje that went well in New Zealand four years ago; their battle in tighter confines with Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert could dictate the opening encounter of the series.

Ali Price

Perhaps no position caused more consternation before the Lions squad was named as scrum-half, with plenty of possibilities at nine.

At the time of naming Price appeared to be third choice, with Gareth Davies’ intensity and familiarity with Gatland and Conor Murray’s solidity, physicality and experience expected to be favoured.

And so it seemed when Murray was appointed as tour captain in Jones’ stead, but Price has forced his way in nonetheless. He has been the best nine in the warm-up games and his inclusion hints that the Lions may favour a faster attacking gameplan.

Price’s sharpness around the base of the ruck has lifted the Lions’ tempo and caused problems for defences, and while he perhaps lacks the more stable, calming presence that Murray can bring at his best, the Irishman has been below-par.

In what is likely to be a kick-heavy series, Price’s accuracy with the boot must be spot on, particularly with South Africa, led by opposite number Faf de Klerk, fine harassers around the fringes.

Back row balance

Gatland indicated after the Lions final warm-up fixture against the Stormers that the back row and back three would cause him the most headaches before naming his side, and he has sprung a mild surprise at each position.

In some ways, the tea leaves on the blindside were there to be read – Courtney Lawes has largely been cotton-wooled recently with the Lions’ coaches content with his skillset and form while managing a couple of niggly injury issues.

Lawes’ skillset is a direct match for reigning World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, a pair of long-limbed defensive tone-setters picked on the blindside who will asked to compete in the air at the lineout and provide the requisite physicality. Tadhg Beirne is a particularly unfortunate exclusion.

Jack Conan’s selection ahead of Taulupe Faletau is perhaps the strongest indication that past exploits in Lions red have counted for little. Conan’s footwork through contact will be key against the blitz South African defence.

Joining Conan and Lawes is Tom Curry, who has edged out Hamish Watson. To have two outstanding opensides in such form is a blessing rather than a curse for Gatland and Watson’s explosiveness should ensure little drop off when he is called for from the bench.

Duhan van der Merwe

Duhan van der Merwe’s place on the wing ahead of Josh Adams is the selection likeliest to cause surprise.

Adams has been in exceptional try-scoring form and on paper offers greater defensive and aerial security than van der Merwe.

Yet the Worcester-bound wing has been name-checked at every possible opportunity by Gatland as a standout since arriving in South Africa, and van der Merwe does not seem to lack motivation back in his native homeland.

Duhan van der Merwe scored a hat-trick of tries for the Lions against the Sharks (PA Wire)

The wing is perhaps picked to add X-Factor and broaden the Lions attacking options. His size would seem to be a real asset.

His usage will thus be intriguing. Gregor Townsend is a creative coach and with Elliot Daly a lighter thirteen alongside Robbie Henshaw, it may be that van der Merwe is utilised in midfield at times to challenge the Springboks’ defence as a forthright carrier.

Bench composition

Contrary to otherwise correct reports about the make-up of the team, the Lions bench is formed of five forwards and three backs, a traditional split.

It is entirely possible this is a deviation from Gatland’s original plan, and one influenced by South Africa’s decision to abandon the 6-2 split that served them to such success en route to World Cup triumph in Japan nearly two years ago.

With Liam Williams cleared after his concussion, it is a strong Lions bench with all bases covered, as will be required to combat South Africa’s particularly powerful phalanx of forwards held in reserve.