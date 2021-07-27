Lions bring in Conor Murray, Chris Harris and Mako Vunipola for second Test against South Africa
Warren Gatland’s side will hope to build on their first Test victory in Cape Town
The British and Irish Lions have made three changes for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa after giving starts to Conor MurrayChris Harris and Mako Vunipola
Murray takes the scrum-half duties from Ali Price, who drops to the bench in a straight swap of roles from the series opener at Cape Town Stadium that saw the Lions emerge 22-17 winners.
Vunipola is rewarded for his impact off the bench in the first Test, which included a solid scrummaging performance, by getting the nod ahead of Rory Sutherland at loosehead prop.
Sutherland struggled at the set-piece and with Wyn Jones suffering from a shoulder problem, the Scotland front row is needed among the replacements.
The final adjustment to the XV that have placed the Lions on the brink of a first series victory over South Africa since 1997 is Harris’ promotion from outside the 23 to replace Elliot Daly in the centres.
Lions XV for second Test
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Courtney Lawes, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Mako Vunipola
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Tadhg Beirne, 20-Taulupe Faletau, 21-Ali Price, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly.