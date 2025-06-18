Lions receive Tadhg Furlong fitness boost as team revealed for Argentina curtain-raiser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions have been given a significant injury boost with prop Tadhg Furlong passed fit to feature in their opening clash with Argentina rugby in Dublin.

Furlong has not played since early May due to a calf issue, missing Leinster’s charge to the United Rugby Championship title amid speculation that he may be a doubt for a tour of Australia.

Having already been forced to replace Zander Fagerson with Finlay Bealham, who starts at the Aviva Stadium, news of the the 32-year-old’s fitness is welcome for Andy Farrell as he unveils his first selection as Lions boss.

Maro Itoje captains a squad almost entirely comprised of those not involved in the URC and Premiership finals last weekend, though Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher backs up Luke Cowan-Dickie from the bench.

Fin Smith gets a first crack at the 10 shirt with fellow England playmaker Marcus Smith deployed at full-back, while Sione Tuipulotu, another who has been battling injury this year, partners Bundee Aki in midfield.

Tom Curry, Jac Morgan and Ben Earl form a scavenging back row with youngster Henry Pollock set to provide impact off the bench.

“Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time - it is a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience,” Farrell said.

open image in gallery Marcus Smith (left) and Fin Smith (right) are paired in playmaking partnership ( PA Wire )

“Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.

“We know that Argentina will challenge us up front and out wide - so Friday night will be a tough contest, but also a great occasion for all the fans.”

The encounter in Dublin will be the inaugural occasion in which the Lions have featured on Irish soil as they take on the Pumas for the first time in 20 years.

Farrell has largely left out the significant Leinster contingent after their trophy-winning success at Croke Park last Saturday, with Bath’s Finn Russell and Will Stuart, and Leicester’s Ollie Chessum, similarly absent following their Twickenham exertions.

Early selection clues ahead of the three-Test entanglement with the Wallabies may, however, be offered in the pairing of Aki and Tuipulotu in a midfield possessing real power and creativity, and the inclusion of three natural opensides in a back row that should go hard at the breakdown.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell (right) has named Maro Itoje as his Lions captain ( PA Wire )

With Blair Kinghorn otherwise engaged as Toulouse chase another Top 14 title and yet to join up with the squad, Smith is fielded at full-back with Hugo Keenan having missed the URC semi-final and final. The Harlequins and England player’s versatility was key to him earning a place in Farrell’s selection.

Argentina, meanwhile, are captained by Julian Montoya with the hooker starting six days on from suffering defeat in the Premiership final in his last game in a Leicester Tigers shirt.

Tomas Albornoz takes the reins at fly half with Bath-bound Santiago Carreras stationed at full-back, and a fit-again Lucio Cinti joining Saracens colleague Juan Martin Gonzalez in the starting side.

On the bench, loosehead Boris Wegner and scrum half Simon Benitez Cruz await debuts on the back of good Super Rugby Americas campaigns, while there are also places for former and future Tigers: Matias Moroni provides experienced midfield cover while Joaquin Moro has agreed a move to Welford Road from Pampas XV next season.

British and Irish Lions XV to face Argentina in Dublin (8pm BST, Friday 20 June): 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Henry Pollock; 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Elliot Daly, 23 Mack Hansen.

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Ignacio Mendy, 12 Justo Piccardo, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Santiago Carreras.

Replacements: 16 Bautista Bernasconi, 17 Boris Wegner, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Santiago Grondona, 20 Joaquin Moro; 21 Simon Benitez Cruz, 22 Matias Moroni, 23 Santiago Cordero.