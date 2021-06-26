Is the British and Irish Lions vs Japan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and more

Fans will be allowed in Murrayfield for a historic match between the British and Irish Lions and Japan on Saturday.

16,500 supporters will be in the home of Scottish Rugby to witness the first meeting between the two sides.

The Lions will be using the match as a builder for their three tests against world champions South Africa this summer, while Japan will have another international fixture under their belt.

And for the Irish and Scottish players in the mix this weekend Lions head coach Warren Gatland has said this is their perfect opportunity to get their revenge on Japan.

He said: “They’re a real challenge for us. For some of the Irish and Scottish players who were beaten by Japan in the World Cup, it’s an opportunity for them to get one back on Japan.

“The most important thing is that we start the tour off on the right foot and we set out our stall by having a good performance that we can keep building on.”

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday June 26.

Where can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Channel 4 and the coverage will begin at 2.15pm.

Team news

For the Lions, Hamish Watson has been ruled out of the match due to concussion.

Head coach Warren Gatland has selected six Wales players, six Irish and three Scots in his starting 15.

Alun Wyn Jones will make his debut as Lions captain after clocking up numerous caps in previous tours. While seven stars will win their first caps including Zander Fagerson and Jack Conan.

No Englishmen feature in the starting XV but four are on the bench in Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Jamie George and Anthony Watson.

While for Japan, no injuries have been announced in the squad that is being skippered by Michael Leitch.

Line-ups

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe, Dan Biggar, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Justin Tipruic, Tadhg Beirne, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Jamie George, Wyn Jones, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, Taulupe Faletau, Ali Price, Owen Farrell, Anthony Watson.

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Yu Tamura, Kaito Shigeno; Amanaki Lelei Mafi, Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch (captain), James Moore,Wimpie van der Walt, Jiwon Koo, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Kosuke Horikoshi, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Jack Cornelsen, Kazuki Himeno, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda.

Odds

British and Irish Lions - 1/10

Draw - 50/1

Japan - 6/1

Prediction

The Lions haven’t had long to gel as a team and with the quality displayed by Japan in the World Cup, the match could be tighter than fans are thinking. Rugby supporters also know how much Japan love an upset, with South Africa and Ireland knowing it all too well, so they will put up a fight. Lions 25 Japan 20.