Louis Rees-Zammit looks forward to Wales return but says training feels ‘weird’

Louis Rees-Zammit admitted it felt strange to be back training with Wales at the Principality Stadium as he prepares for his return to international rugby.

The 24-year-old could make his first appearance for Wales for two years next month after switching to American football.

Rees-Zammit had spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he did not play a competitive game in the NFL before signing for Bristol in August.

“It feels amazing to be back in rugby,” he said. “I went out there and tried it out but I am really happy to be back.

“It is great to see all the boys again and there is a new coaching staff, which is great. All the boys are loving it and we are ready to rip in.

“This is the first time I have been on this field for 18 months and it feels weird. It is great to see so many fans support us because it means so much to us.”

Rees-Zammit was with the national squad at a Principality Stadium open training session on Wednesday, ahead of upcoming Autumn Nations Series internationals against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

He trained away from the main group as he recovers from a toe injury sustained playing for Bristol earlier this month but is optimistic of being fit to take on the Pumas in the first match on November 9.

“My foot is feeling really good,” said the wing. “I have just been running the past couple of days and trying to get it ready for next week but it is looking positive.”

Rees-Zammit has brought the “confidence and X factor” Wales need, according to former Gloucester team-mate Freddie Thomas.

“I was in the Gloucester Academy with him, so it’s always nice to have an old friend back in the group,” Thomas said.

“He’s definitely bigger, a lot of weight in terms of muscle, but still has his speed so I think you’ll be able to see that in the contact area, that he’s more powerful.

“With all the NFL stuff catching those high balls, you’ve got to think he’s got better at that as well, because obviously that’s what you need to do as a wide receiver in the NFL.

“I haven’t seen him train yet but I’m sure he probably is faster. That’s a dangerous proposition for us, so hopefully we can use that.

“He’s an unbelievable player and definitely not shy.

“He has that confidence and X factor we need because there were times last year where it was probably a quiet group, with not many boys prepared to speak up in meetings and call each other out.”

Gloucester-born Thomas made his Wales debut against South Africa last autumn after being capped by England at under-18 and under-20 level.

He was part of the team that ended Wales’ losing streak in Japan in the summer – after 18 matches and 644 days – admitting the players were in a “dark spot”.

“The weight of the pressure was building, so it was nice to just kind of clean that slate and put it behind us,” said Thomas, who can operate as a lock forward or as a six in the back-row.

“I can only go on last year but compared to that, the training has been really positive.

“I feel there’s a real energy around the group, the quality has been better.

“It feels completely different to last year, like a full stop to our last era and really moving forward to keep building as a team.”