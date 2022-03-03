England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations with ‘significant’ knee injury

Luke Cowan-Dickie will play no further part in England’s Six Nations title challenge because of the knee injury he sustained against Wales.

Hooker Cowan-Dickie could be ruled out for the rest of the season by the damage sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 23-19 victory in round three and will miss England’s last two matches against Ireland and France.

“It’s a pretty significant injury. It’s knee ligament and a bit of cartilage damage,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

“There’s further assessment going on but he’s definitely going to be out for a significant period of time, possibly the rest of the season.”

Cowan-Dickie will undergo surgery next week with a view of returning in time for the summer tour to Australia and his absence will see Jamie George take the hooking duties for the final phase of the Six Nations.

Baxter said: “It’s a big blow. He’s a very important player here and a very, very good player. He’s an influential player.

“We’ve got some hope that he could feature right at the tail end of the season, particularly if we can extend the season by being in the top four, but it’s a little early yet.

“The guy this is the biggest blow for is Luke. He’s cemented his place as a starter in the England team and is a part of their leadership team. He’s been going very well for England, so it’s a personal blow to him.

“He’s a very good rehabber and if there’s any chance of him being back before the end of the season, he’s the kind of guy who can do it, so let’s not write him off just yet.”