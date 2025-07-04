Luke Cowan-Dickie backs Lions call-up for ‘class player’ Owen Farrell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Cowan-Dickie declared “you don’t lose class” as he welcomed Owen Farrell’s bombshell call-up by the British and Irish Lions.

Farrell will arrive in Sydney on Friday after being summoned by the Lions as a replacement for Elliot Daly, who has returned home because of a fractured forearm just as he was playing his way into the Test team.

Andy Farrell’s decision to turn to his 33-year-old son is controversial given his last England appearance was almost two years ago and he was limited to just 17 games for Racing 92 last season because of groin surgery and concussion.

However, England’s record points scorer and captain from 2018 to 2023 brings with him vast experience, including from three previous Lions tours, and he is the only player in the squad who was involved in the triumphant tour to Australia in 2013.

Cowan-Dickie believes his CV makes him a valuable addition as the Lions continue their build-up to the first Test against the Wallabies on July 19.

“You don’t lose class. Faz is a class player, so I’m well happy,” said Cowan-Dickie, who starts Saturday’s match against the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney.

“When it was announced internally, the reaction was good. Faz is a well-known player. He’s played quality rugby over many years.

“One thing about Faz is the standards he sets on the training field. He’s got bit of an aura about him on training fields, which makes you want to try and train to perfection.

“I know it’s quite hard to perfect training every single day, but he definitely makes standards higher.

“He’s a good team man. Even though he might not be involved one week he stays the same in training and the standards he wants to set.”

Farrell has not played since he was concussed against Lyon on May 4 and he must get up to speed as quickly as possible if he is to make an impact on the playing field Down Under.

Tadhg Beirne, who has been named captain against the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium, played with Farrell during the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa.

“Owen bring some serious quality. We’re looking forward to him coming into the squad and getting to hang out with him,” Beirne said.

“Any type of leadership is only going to enhance the squad. Playing with him four years ago, I’ve seen all those leadership qualities that he brings.

“There’s the quality of his talent as well, which will do nothing but boost the squad.”