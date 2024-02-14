England get Six Nations injury boost as key trio set to return for Scotland clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have received an injury boost ahead of their Six Nations clash with Scotland with Manu Tuilagi, George Martin and Luke Cowan-Dickie returning to Steve Borthwick’s squad.

The trio, who missed the first two games of the championship due to injury, have been named in a 36-man group to prepare for the round three trip to Murrayfield.

Sale’s Tuilagi has not played since the end of December due to a groin injury but was a starter throughout the World Cup in midfield.

He could well press for an immediate return to Borthwick’s starting side, particularly with Ollie Lawrence not yet fit to compete for a place.

Bath centre Lawrence and Harlequins fly half Marcus Smith will join up with the squad to continue their recoveries, and may yet feature in England’s final two fixtures against Ireland and France.

Martin’s return is also of significance with the Leicester forward a candidate to play either in the second row or on the blindside.

The 22-year-old has been managing a knee issue but trained with England last week having been a star of the narrow semi-final defeat to South Africa.

Manu Tuilagi has returned to the England squad after injury (PA Wire)

Cowan-Dickie, who missed the World Cup with a neck problem, will compete with Theo Dan for a back-up hooker spot behind England captain Jamie George.

Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire, Northampton flanker Tom Pearson and Harlequins back Oscar Beard have been released from Borthwick’s squad.

England will hold an open training session at Twickenham on Friday, with a sell-out 10,00 crowd expected to attend. They face Scotland in Edinburgh a week on Saturday, with kick off at Murrayfield at 4.45pm GMT.