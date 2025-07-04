Is Maori All Blacks vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland begin their international itinerary for the summer with a clash with the Maori All Blacks.

For the first time since 2000, Gregor Townsend’s side are visiting New Zealand this July, with fixtures against Fiji and Samoa to come for a squad shorn of a healthy number of British and Irish Lions.

Townsend lost another of his number last week with Ben White flown across the Tasman to replace Tomos Williams in the Lions squad but there is still plenty of talent within the ranks as Scotland bid to bounce back from a disappointing Six Nations.

They will be wary, though, of a Maori side full of passion and potential with the hosts’ players coming off the back of a hard-fought Super Rugby Pacific season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs the Maori All Blacks?

The Maori All Blacks host Scotland at the Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei on Saturday 5 July, with kick off scheduled for 4.35am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 4.30am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

The Maori All Blacks beat a Japan XV last week and make minimal changes, though lock Antonio Shalfoon makes his first appearance for the team and Daniel Rona is also brought into the starting side. Players like Isaia Walker-Leaware, Cullen Grace and the Sullivan brothers are not far from selection for the full New Zealand side, while Rivez Reihana steered the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific title from fly half. Cole Forbes, meanwhile, will be familiar to Glasgow fans after spending two seasons in the Scottish capital and very nearly became a capped international for his adopted nation before returning home.

Scotland are skippered by centre Stafford McDowall, with Gregor Townsend looking at a few new combinations with a sprinkling of a few more senior heads. Tighthead prop Fin Richardson is the only uncapped starter, though two more lurk on the bench in powerful back row Alexander Masibaka and fly half Fergus Burke, who both spent time with the squad during the Six Nations. Jamie Dobie again showcases his versatility on a six/two bench, with the Glasgow half-back also covering the wing.

Line-ups

Maori All Blacks XV: 1 Jared Proffit, 2 Kurt Eklund (capt.), 3 Kershawl Sykes-Martin; 4 Antonio Shalfoon, 5 Isaia Walker-Leaware; 6 Te Kamaka Howden, 7 Jahrome Brown, 8 Cullen Grace; 9 Sam Nock, 10 Rivez Reihana; 11 Daniel Rona, 12 Gideon Wrampling, 13 Bailyn Sullivan, 14 Cole Forbes; 15 Zarn Sullivan.

Replacements: 16 Jacob Devery, 17 Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18 Benet Kumeroa, 19 Laghlan McWhannell, 20 Caleb Delany; 21 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22 Kaleb Task, 23 Corey Evans.

Scotland XV: 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Patrick Harrison, 3 Fin Richardson; 4 Marshall Sykes, 5 Cameron Henderson; 6 Josh Bayliss, 7 Andy Onyeama-Christie, 8 Ben Muncaster; 9 George Horne, 10 Adam Hastings; 11 Arron Reed, 12 Stafford McDowall, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 14 Harry Paterson; 15 Ollie Smith.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Gregor Brown, 21 Alexander Masibaka; 22 Fergus Burke, 23 Jamie Dobie.