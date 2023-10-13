Joe Marler reveals why clubmate Marcus Smith will ‘thrive’ for England against Fiji

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Marler has backed Harlequins teammate Marcus Smith to “thrive” in England ’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji.

Smith has been handed the biggest opportunity of his young career in Marseille, given only a second international start at full-back with Steve Borthwick making a significant selection call.

Freddie Steward had started 29 of England’s last 30 tests at the position, but Smith takes over after a series of impressive cameos at this tournament.

Marler has watched Smith’s development closely with both Harelquins in England, with the teenage star guiding his club to Premiership triumph in 2021.

The prop believes that there has always been something different about the 24-year-old.

“He’s a big match player,” Marler replied when asked about Smith’s temperament. “I’m really happy for him to get his opportunity to start again in a World Cup. He’ll thrive.

“He’s shown it off the bench, in the moments we’ve needed him and I hope he can do that from the start.

“He had that early on - even to the point where I turn around and say, ‘I’m going to have to say something to this guy, he’s gobbing off at me’. I’ve been here 10 years, and he’s gobbing off at me as if ‘you’ve gotta here, you’ve gotta get there,’ driving standards.

“Then you realise he knows what he’s talking about and the fact he had that confidence as a 17 or 18 year old, that desire to be the best and be part of the team. He’s done it consistently at club level, it’s about now doing it consistently at international level and what better place to do that than starting in the quarter-final.”

Smith’s inclusion comes not only at the expense of Steward, but also George Ford, with Owen Farrell moving to fly half and the Sale Sharks playmaker to the bench.

Joe Marler and Marcus Smith are Harlequins teammates (Getty Images)

Smith and Farrell also started together at ten and 15 in the thrashing of Chile, overcoming a clunky start to produce a strong attacking performance.

Marler sees similarities in the pair’s mentality and believes that it will stand England in good stead at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

“It took a little while [for Smith to earn my respect],” Marler explained. “I thought he was a jumped up, entitled, little, private school kid and then when you realise how good he is at rugby and why he’s doing what he’s doing.

“He earned the respect of the rest of the group because they know how good he is, and we know how good he is as a player.

“His drive is infectious around the group and that’s what stands out for me. It’s in a similar way to Owen - their drives to be the best raise the standards for the group or else you’ll get left behind.

“They have different attributes but the underlying passion and desire to a) be the best themselves and b) drive the teams to be the best is what they both want.”