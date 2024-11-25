Marcus Smith insists he is still developing despite praise from Eddie Jones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marcus Smith insists he is still a work in progress despite emerging from the autumn as England’s most influential player.

While Smith’s ability to get the most out of his backline is now a topic of debate, he left Allianz Stadium on Sunday with praise from Japan boss Eddie Jones ringing in his ears.

Jones, England’s head coach from 2015 to 2022, gave the 25-year-old his Test debut in 2021 and marvels at the player he has become.

“I look at Marcus today, having brought him in when he was young. Now he’s so competent in his decision making,” Jones said after Japan’s 59-14 mauling.

“He makes the right decisions most of the time, he’s composed and has still got that bit of electricity. But now he’s got 39 Tests and that’s what you get from 39 Tests.”

Smith started all four of this autumn’s matches at fly-half and was a major threat in the narrow defeats by New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

He is set to continue as chief playmaker for the Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin on February 1, even as pressure on his position comes from Fin Smith and George Ford.

“I wouldn’t say you ever get a handle on international rugby. Every single week there’s a curveball, a different tactic, a law change,” Marcus Smith said.

“We’ve obviously had to deal with the high ball law change and I think we’ve done really well at that.

“It’s all about developing every single day, be it physically, mentally or in my skill set. I’ve made loads of mistakes this autumn but hopefully, if given another opportunity, I’ll be better for it.”

Fin Smith produced an assured 26-minute cameo off the bench against Japan, while Ford came on at fly-half for losses to New Zealand and Australia.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Fin and George. George is constantly full of advice for me and is willing to help Fin and I,” Marcus Smith said.

“With Fin being younger than me I help him if he needs the help. He doesn’t really need it to be honest – he’s an excellent player, makes good decisions at the line.

“He’s brave to throw the ball and do attacking plays. In defence he puts his body on the line for the boys. If he ever has any questions I’m always willing to help.

“I’ve experienced being a young 10 in the England environment and he’s a lot more confident than I was. He’s been brilliant in camp and I’ve learned off him as well.”

Head coach Steve Borthwick will start visiting the Gallagher Premiership clubs in early December with a view to ensuring those players on enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts are getting the right conditioning ahead of the Six Nations.

Borthwick stated after the 29-20 loss to South Africa that when his squad gathered at the start of the autumn, they were not fit enough to take on the southern hemisphere giants.

“We are intent on ensuring there is better physical preparation aligned with the clubs to get the best for the players ahead of the Six Nations,” Borthwick said.