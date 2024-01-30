Jump to content

England suffer Six Nations injury blow as Marcus Smith faces race to be fit

Smith was expected to start at fly half against Italy following Owen Farrell’s decision to step away from international rugby

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 30 January 2024 07:42
Comments
England rugby fly half Marcus Smith is awaiting scan results on a leg injury sustained in training just five days before the Six Nations opener against Italy.

Steve Borthwick’s squad are on a training camp in Girona and the England head coach is scheduled to announce his starting line-up on Thursday.

England’s Six Nations’ hopes would be given a huge blow if Smith is ruled out as fellow fly half Owen Farrell is ineligible for selection following his move from Saracens to French side Racing 92 last week.

Farrell had already made himself unavailable for this season’s Six Nations in order to focus on his mental well-being and Smith was a leading contender to fill his boots.

Smith left England’s training camp on crutches and headed for a scan after his session had been cut short.

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth told several national media outlets: “Hopefully it’s very precautionary, but if he is not (available) it would definitely be a blow for us.

“It wasn’t a big incident. He was just jogging, but he pulled up and happened to be right next to a physio by the sideline, so they walked off after that. All the usual stuff (medical assessments) will happen.”

