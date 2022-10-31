Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘He adds a fear factor’: Marcus Smith relishing chance to link up with Manu Tuilagi

The pair are set to be reunited in the midfield when Argentina visit Twickenham on Sunday after starting two Tests together last autumn

Duncan Bech
Monday 31 October 2022 18:19
Comments
Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcus Smith is relishing the opportunity to benefit from the “fear factor” created by Manu Tuilagi rather than having to stop the destructive England centre.

The pair are set to be reunited in the midfield when Argentina visit Twickenham on Sunday after starting two Tests together last autumn.

Tuilagi’s injury curse prevented him from playing in the Six Nations or the July tour to Australia but now back firing for Sale, he is ready to serve as the backline’s main carrier once more.

A week ago Tuilagi and Smith faced off on opposite teams when Harlequins engineered an emphatic win in Manchester and the 23-year-old fly-half welcomes the adjustment from enemies to allies.

“First and foremost, Manu is a brilliant bloke. He’s always looked after me ever since I was young,” Smith said.

Recommended

“He makes me feel very comfortable and like I can be myself and I love that about him.

“On the field, he’s an absolute beast. He’s a freak with the ball in hand, he’s got brilliant hands at the line and he bangs pretty hard in defence.

“It’s lovely to look outside and know he’s there because he’s always got my back, which is pretty special.

“He adds a fear factor to our team. I know that because when I play him I get that!”

Smith has overseen England’s attacking preparations for the autumn after Owen Farrell was stood down for 12 days because of the concussion that forced him to miss last week’s training camp in Jersey.

Farrell has still had an influence on work behind the scenes, however.

“Owen’s a brilliant player and he’s been in form at the start of the season,” Smith said.

“He’s got 97 caps and he’s been a massive loss so we’ve had to be adaptable. We’ve all had to step up in our leadership and speak a bit more.

Recommended

“I texted him a few times and the backs had a Zoom with him in Jersey when we could bat some ideas off him.

“We communicated with him because we feel like he can spot things and add things that we may have missed from being in the thick of it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in