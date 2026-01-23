Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall to step down after glittering tenure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saracens have announced that Mark McCall will step down as director of rugby at the end of the season, bringing to an end a glittering tenure in north London.

McCall has spent 15 seasons in the role, leading Saracens to five Prem titles and three Champions Cup crowns.

The Northern Irishman will remain at the club as a technical advisor and join the board of directors, with veteran coach Brendan Venter re-appointed to a role he first held in 2009. Venter had recruited McCall, his former London Irish centre partner, to Saracens.

“I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved at Saracens and grateful for the opportunity to have led the rugby programme for so long,” McCall said.

“I feel the time is right for change, while still remaining deeply involved in the club I care so much about. I’m really looking forward to supporting Brendan and contributing in a way that helps Saracens continue to move forward.”

“This transition will take effect from the start of the 2026/27 season, ensuring stability, clarity and continuity for players, staff and supporters as Saracens begins its next chapter.”

The 58-year-old has been one of English rugby’s most influential figures, although his period of success was blighted by the salary cap scandal and Saracens’ resulting relegation to the second tier.

Venter said: “My association with Saracens has been continuous for more than seventeen years. I’m incredibly proud to once again lead the rugby programme. Mark’s continued involvement was key to me accepting the appointment.”