Maro Itoje reveals stance on future Lions tour destinations
Itoje is a fan of the traditional touring schedule but is open-minded for the Lions to go elsewhere
Maro Itoje has suggested that he would prefer that the British and Irish Lions keep touring Australia, New Zealand and South Africa rather than stray from tradition and visit elsewhere.
The Lions have been to each of the three nations in turn every four years since 1989 and their history visiting each extends back into the 19th century.
The touring side’s hierarchy have, however, suggested that they are open to considering other options for tours in the future, with the one-sided nature of some of the tour games in Australia this year intensifying speculation that visits to other countries could precede a Test series in the future.
France are reportedly in discussions over potentially hosting a game ahead of the women’s tour in 2027 and men’s tour to New Zealand in 2029, while prominent former players, including ex-Lions scrum half Matt Dawson, have suggested that a full tour of the country should happen.
Itoje, though, errs on the side of a traditionalist, and admits that preserving the long history of the Lions is something that appeals to him.
“I thought about this at the beginning of the tour,” Itoje admitted. “With the three nations [the Lions] tour, there’s a strong sense of history and tradition.
“Perhaps the Lions is the last of the traditional organisations in the modern era. Part of me is keen for it to continue to rotate among the three countries it does.
“But, that being said, you have to stay relatively open minded. As it stands, the three nations it tours is pretty good. It wouldn’t feel the same if we took a short haul flight. It needs a long haul flight!”
This is Itoje’s third trip with the touring side with the captain set to make his ninth Test appearance, and eighth start, in the third encounter with the Wallabies in Sydney this weekend.
The lock has led the side to his first series victory after a draw in New Zealand in 2017 was followed by a 2-1 defeat in South Africa four years ago.
“It’s been without a shadow of a doubt one of the highlights of my career,” Itoje said. “When I am old and grey these occasions and these tours are going to be one of the experiences, I look back with extreme fondness [on].
“This is something the players want and the players will continue to want for decades and for as long as rugby is being played. And it’s something that I think world rugby wants. I know for each of the southern-hemisphere teams that the Lions tour – Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – it provides a huge sense of excitement for all of those three nations. And it adds an extra bit of spice and intrigue to the Six Nations when it’s Lions year. So I am struggling to see the negatives. It is a great occasion, it is a great event and long may it continue.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments