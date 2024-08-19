England star Meg Jones ruled out of WXV after ‘significant’ ankle injury

Support truly

England’s hopes of retaining their WXV title have suffered a blow after centre Meg Jones was ruled out of the tournament with a “significant” ankle injury.

Jones has been a key figure for the Red Roses since returning to the programme from sevens last year, establishing herself as a member of John Mitchell’s leadership group and producing a number of eye-catching performances.

The versatile 27-year-old was part of Great Britain’s sevens squad at Paris 2024, her second appearance at an Olympics, but is set to undergo surgery.

The Cardiff-born playmaker will miss England’s warm-up fixtures against France and New Zealand and the WXV campaign in Canada, which begins on September 29.

“It’s always upsetting when you lose a teammate to injury, especially someone with Meg’s personality, capability and leadership,” head coach Mitchell said. “When you lose a player of Meg’s ability, it presents the chance for someone else to step up and seize the opportunity.

“We wish Meg well for her recovery and look forward to having her back in the squad ahead of next year’s Six Nations.”

England face France at Kingsholm on September 7 before hosting the Black Ferns at Allianz Stadium, formerly Twickenham, a week later.

Meg Jones (left) was part of England’s Six Nations-winning squad earlier this year ( Getty Images )

They face the United States, New Zealand and Canada at WXV1 as they look to retain a title they won at the inaugural edition in New Zealand last summer.

Mitchell will confirm a 30-player squad for the event on September 18 having trimmed his training squad to 40 this week.

Utility back Helena Rowland, who missed the end of the Women’s Six Nations due to a hand injury, is likeliest to deputise for Jones at outside centre, with veteran Emily Scarratt primarily seen as an inside centre by Mitchell and his staff.