France’s Melvyn Jaminet handed long ban after racist video

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended for 34 weeks and fined €30,000 euros (£25,000) after posting a racist video on social media, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Friday.

During the French team’s tour of Argentina earlier this month, the 25-year-old Toulon player was filmed saying “the first Arab I come across, I’ll throw him a headbutt”.

The FFR’s Disciplinary Council ruled that Jaminet had “undermined the best interests of rugby”.

Eight of the 34 weeks can be replaced by a series of actions by the player, including alcohol and social media awareness and speaking at rugby schools “to promote the values of sport relating to the fight against discrimination.”

Jaminet has previously apologised for his comments, saying: “I understand that this may have hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these comments in no way reflect my values or those of the French rugby team.

“Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.”

Toulon earlier this week gave their backing to Jaminet after a disciplinary meeting with the club’s management.

Melvyn Jaminet has won 20 caps for France ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We believe in the possibility of Melvyn Jaminet’s redemption and are ready to support him in this process,” Toulon said, re-affirming their commitment to combatting all forms of discrimation. “This approach aims to help him understand the seriousness of his actions, to eradicate them and to evolve positively as an individual.”

A day after the incident, two other touring French players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, were arrested after an allegation of sexual assault.

Reuters