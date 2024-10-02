Leicester criticise RFU following Michael Cheika’s ban for being ‘disrespectful’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Leicester have hit out at the Rugby Football Union after their head coach Michael Cheika was found guilty of disrespecting an independent match-day doctor and given a two-week suspension.

The Tigers have expressed “dissatisfaction” with an independent disciplinary panel’s finding that Cheika was disrespectful, and will seek clarification from the RFU on various matters.

Australian Cheika is banned for Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership match against Newcastle on Saturday, with one week of the ban suspended until the end of the season.

The 57-year-old was charged with disrespecting the match-day doctor following his first competitive game in charge of the club, a 17-14 win over Exeter on September 21.

Former Australia and Argentina coach Cheika, who joined Leicester this summer, appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

In a statement released by Leicester, executive chairman Peter Tom said: “Leicester Tigers welcome the panel’s finding that head coach Michael Cheika was not intimidating or abusive towards the match-day doctor following the recent game with Exeter Chiefs.

“However, the club would nevertheless like to express its dissatisfaction with the finding that Michael Cheika was disrespectful.

The club is particularly disappointed with the disrespectful finding, given that multiple witnesses gave evidence at the disciplinary hearing supporting Michael's version of events Peter Tom

“Whilst the panel have yet to provide reasons for its decision, the club is particularly disappointed with the disrespectful finding, given that multiple witnesses gave evidence at the disciplinary hearing supporting Michael’s version of events.

“The club is also disappointed that despite its request not to do so, the RFU issued a statement announcing the panel’s decision despite the club having not yet been provided with the written judgment and knowing the exact reasons for the decision.

“Additionally, we find it regrettable that the RFU’s statement included some reasoning for the decision from the chairman of the panel which was not shared with the club at the hearing and before the written judgment has been provided.

“Leicester Tigers would like to place on record that it would never question the World Rugby HIA process, when correctly implemented, and is rigorously committed to the safety, wellbeing and health of our players.

“We will be seeking clarification on the above and reserve the right to lodge an appeal of the decision, within the 14-day period allowed, once we have been provided with the written judgment by the RFU.”

An alleged breach of the RFU’s rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or Union – was upheld by the panel.

Richard Whittam KC, the independent disciplinary panel chairman, said: “The panel found that Michael Cheika disrespected the independent match-day doctor in challenging the decision he had made that a player was subject to an IPR (immediate permanent removal).

“Although it was an unusual case because there was a lack of clarity about the decisions made about the head injuries, the decisions of the independent match-day doctor must be respected.

“In this particular case, the appropriate sanction was one of two weeks. The panel mitigated this by suspending one week until the end of the season.”

The full judgment against Cheika is yet to be released.

Leicester centre Solomone Kata was sent off for a dangerous tackle during the victory over the Chiefs and subsequently given a four-match suspension, ruling him out until November.

However, the written judgment at Kata’s disciplinary hearing revealed the independent match-day doctor missed footage of the player displaying “obvious on-field signs of concussion”, which would have led to his removal from the pitch before the red card incident.