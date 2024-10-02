Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



New Leicester Tigers boss Michael Cheika is facing a possible ban after being charged with disrespecting a matchday doctor after his first game in charge of the club.

Cheika was appointed at Welford Road on a one-year deal this summer, replacing fellow Australian Dan McKellar at the helm in a significant coup.

The former Wallabies and Argentina coach guided his side to a narrow victory over Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on the opening weekend of the Premiership season, but is alleged to have subsequently confronted the matchday doctor.

Cheika was charged with breaking RFU Rule 5.12, which covers a broad range of conduct that is prejudicial to the interests of the game.

The RFU said in a statement that Cheika “is alleged to have disrespected the Independent Match Day Doctor following the Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers match”, though would not outline the nature of the incident.

open image in gallery Former Australia and Argentina coach Michael Cheika took charge of Leicester this summer ( Getty Images )

Leicester had centre Solomone Kata sent off during the encounter for a dangerous tackle, with the Tongan given a four-match ban.

The written judgement at his disciplinary hearing revealed, though, that the independent matchday doctor missed footage displaying “obvious on-field signs of concussion” that should have led to Kata’s removal from the pitch prior to the incident.

Kata is next free to play on 1 November. Leicester were beaten 20-15 by Bath in their second fixture of the campaign at Welford Road on Sunday.