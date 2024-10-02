Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Leicester boss Michael Cheika facing ban for ‘disrespecting’ doctor after first game

The Australian was recruited to the Welford Road club in a significant coup this summer

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 02 October 2024 07:44 BST
Comments
Michael Cheika replaced Dan McKellar at the helm at Leicester this summer
Michael Cheika replaced Dan McKellar at the helm at Leicester this summer (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

New Leicester Tigers boss Michael Cheika is facing a possible ban after being charged with disrespecting a matchday doctor after his first game in charge of the club.

Cheika was appointed at Welford Road on a one-year deal this summer, replacing fellow Australian Dan McKellar at the helm in a significant coup.

The former Wallabies and Argentina coach guided his side to a narrow victory over Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on the opening weekend of the Premiership season, but is alleged to have subsequently confronted the matchday doctor.

Cheika was charged with breaking RFU Rule 5.12, which covers a broad range of conduct that is prejudicial to the interests of the game.

The RFU said in a statement that Cheika “is alleged to have disrespected the Independent Match Day Doctor following the Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers match”, though would not outline the nature of the incident.

Former Australia and Argentina coach Michael Cheika took charge of Leicester this summer
Former Australia and Argentina coach Michael Cheika took charge of Leicester this summer (Getty Images)

Leicester had centre Solomone Kata sent off during the encounter for a dangerous tackle, with the Tongan given a four-match ban.

The written judgement at his disciplinary hearing revealed, though, that the independent matchday doctor missed footage displaying “obvious on-field signs of concussion” that should have led to Kata’s removal from the pitch prior to the incident.

Kata is next free to play on 1 November. Leicester were beaten 20-15 by Bath in their second fixture of the campaign at Welford Road on Sunday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in