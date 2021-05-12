Harlequins’ Mike Brown handed six-week ban after head stamp

Mike Brown’s Harlequins career is over after he was given a six-week ban for stamping on the head of Tommy Taylor.

Brown was sent off for the incident that took place four minutes into the second-half of Saturday’s dramatic 48-46 Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps at Twickenham Stoop.

A disciplinary hearing decided that the accidental stamp warranted a high end sanction of 12 weeks which was reduced to six because of his unblemished disciplinary record and admission of guilt.

Even if Harlequins reach the Gallagher Premiership play-offs Brown will not be involved with only four rounds of the regular season left to play.

England’s most capped full-back joins Newcastle during the summer, meaning his 16-year career at Quins has come to an end.

PA