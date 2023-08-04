New Zealand vs Australia live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia will be out for revenge as they travel to Dunedin to take on New Zealand in the second of two Bledisloe Cup meetings.

The All Blacks secured a third successive Rugby Championship crown by beating their trans-Tasman rivals in Melbourne last weekend.

That victory also means that New Zealand’s stranglehold on the Bledisloe Cup, which began in 2003, will continue for another year.

But a much-changed side named by Ian Foster will raise the Wallabies’ hopes of an away win as Eddie Jones tries to build momentum with little more than a month to go until the Rugby World Cup begins in France.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs Australia?

The second Bledisloe Cup clash is due to kick-off at 3.35am BST on Saturday 5 August at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 3.25am BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Having secured another Rugby Championship crown, Ian Foster elects for a bit of experimentation as he tries to decide on his final 33-man squad for the World Cup. Flanker Samipeni Finau and wing Shaun Stevenson make debuts, with Dallas McLeod also likely to earn a first cap in the back three from the bench. Finlay Christie and Damian McKenzie will control affairs in a new half-back partnership, while tighthead prop Fletcher Newell is fit again after toe surgery and will press his case for a spot in the travelling party that will head to France in September. Foster names his 33 on Monday

Australia, meanwhile, have a new captain, with scrum-half Tate McDermott taking over from Allan Alaalatoa after the prop suffered a serious Achilles injury last weekend. With Taniela Tupou also dealing with a rib issue, Pone Fa’amausili gets a first start at tighthead, while Richie Arnold and Fraser McReight also come into the starting Wallabies pack as Tom Hooper shifts to the blindside. Eddie Jones’s backline is unchanged.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea; Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie; Leicester Fainga’anuku, Anton Lienert-Brown, Braydon Ennor, Shaun Stevenson; Will Jordan.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson; Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Australia XV: Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Pone Fa’amausili; Nick Frost, Richie Arnold; Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott (capt.), Carter Gordon; Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota; Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

Odds

New Zealand win 1/16

Draw 66/1

Australia win 12/1

Prediction

This feels like a real opportunity for Australia, with New Zealand trying out a number of untested combinations - but the All Blacks have begun to again develop real depth and might just nick it at home. New Zealand by five points