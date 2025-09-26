Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand will hope to bounce back from the heaviest defeat in their history as they take on Australia in a key Rugby Championship clash.

The All Blacks were thrashed by South Africa in Wellington last time out, capitulating in the second half in a 43-10 drubbing that prompted serious questions for head coach Scott Robertson.

They remain firmly in the title race, though, beginning the penultimate round just a point behind the table-topping Wallabies, who also suffered defeat last time out.

That loss to Argentina was a set-back for Joe Schmidt’s side but wins over South Africa and the British and Irish Lions this year have raised hopes that they might finally win back the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2003.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs Australia?

The first of back-to-back Bledisloe Cup clashes will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, where New Zealand have not lost since 1994. Kick off is scheduled for 6.05am BST on Saturday 27 September.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

New Zealand are without captain Scott Barrett, with Ardie Savea promoted to skipper the side and Fabian Holland alongside Tupou Vaa’i in the second row. Cam Roigard is a welcome returnee at scrum half, though, while Caleb Clarke starts his first All Blacks game of the season on the wing as Will Jordan slides to full-back.

James Slipper reaches his 150th Test for Australia as the prop continues to show remarkable front-row longevity, while scrum half Tate McDermott is given a start on the occasion of his 50th cap. Tom Hooper moves to the blindside with Nick Frost and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto uniting at lock, while the outside backs will all play in a Bledisloe Cup clash for the first time. Ryan Lonergan is primed for a debut on the bench.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Fabian Holland, 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea (capt.), 8 Wallace Sititi; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Peter Lakai; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Quinn Tupaea, 23 Damian McKenzie.

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Tate McDermott, 10 James O’Connor; 11 Corey Toole, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Harry Potter; 15 Max Jorgensen.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Carlo Tizzano; 21 Ryan Lonergan, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Filip Daugunu.