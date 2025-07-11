Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand will hope to secure the series as they host France in Wellington in the second of three Tests.

The All Blacks survived a real scare from a largely second-string French side in the opening encounter, prevailing 31-27 in a real thriller.

Scott Robertson will be hoping his hosts are able to produce a better performance with a game in their legs to ensure the series does not go to a decider in Waikato.

This inexperienced French side has already proved, however, just how much talent is coming through in the country and will now seek a really significant win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs France?

New Zealand vs France is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 12 July at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 8am GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

With Scott Barrett ruled out through injury, Ardie Savea captains the All Blacks as Patrick Tuipulotu is brought into the second row as one of two enforced changes to the New Zealand side. Caleb Clarke also comes on to the wing for Sevu Reece. but Scott Robertson keeps continuity elsewhere - though explosive centre Timoci Tavatavanawai is primed for a debut off the bench.

Though hardly full of experience last week, this French side has an extraordinarily callow look, an average of just over four caps per player in the starting XV significantly reduced with centre Gael Fickou not involved. 10-cap hooker Gaetan Barlot leads the side from a pack that includes four debutants, including lock Josh Brennan, the son of former Ireland international Trevor. Two more first-cappers could come off the bench in Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer and Thibault Daubagna.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 7 Ardie Savea (capt.), 8 Christian Lio-Willie; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Rieko Ioane; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Samipeni Finau, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 Damian McKenzie.

France XV: 1 Baptiste Erdocio, 2 Gaetan Barlot (capt.), 3 Georges-Henri Colombe; 4 Joshua Brennan, 5 Matthias Halagahu; 6 Pierre Bochaton, 7 Jacobus van Tonder, 8 Esteban Abadie; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Joris Segonds; 11 Emilien Gailleton, 12 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 14 Theo Attissogbe, 15 Leo Barre.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Paul Mallez, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer; 22 Thibault Daubagna, 23 Antoine Hastoy.