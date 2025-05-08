New Zealand Rugby posts huge loss despite record income and All Blacks success after Ineos row
The union posted a third consecutive loss despite income of £127m
New Zealand Rugby posted a NZ$19.5m (£8.7m) net deficit for the 2024 financial year despite record income of NZ$285m (£127m) as the result of a 10% rise in expenditure.
It is a third successive loss for the governing body of the nation's most popular sport following a NZ$8.9 million (£4m) deficit in 2023 and a NZ$47m (£21m) loss in 2022.
NZR blamed the loss on foreign currency hedging on sponsorship revenue and increased commercial investments but said its NZ$174.5m (£78m) reserves reflected a strong cash position.
"Achieving a new high watermark of $285m income, healthy commercial revenue streams in what is a difficult international operating environment, and reinvesting into the game at all levels, are grounds for optimism," NZR chairman David Kirk said in a statement.
"NZR retains an incredibly strong balance sheet which is vital for rugby in New Zealand and its ability to weather any major shocks."
The settlement the body reached with Ineos last month after the British-owned multinational conglomerate pulled out halfway through its six-year sponsorship deal had no impact on 2024 revenues, NZR said.
The All Blacks finished second in last year’s Rugby Championship and won three of their four games on the November tour of Europe. The Black Ferns will defend their Women’s World Cup crown in England later this year.
Reuters
