New Zealand Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

New Zealand could secure a record fourth Rugby World Cup triumph at this year’s tournament in France with the All Blacks in ominous recent form.

A coaching change is looming, with Scott Robertson preparing to take over from Ian Foster at the conclusion of the tournament.

Foster’s side have found their groove in recent months, though, winning the Rugby Championship over the summer to suggest they may just be hitting their stride at the right time.

Back-to-back winners in 2011 and 2015, the All Blacks will get an early test of their credentials as they and the hosts kick start the World Cup with a mouthwatering meeting on the opening night.

Here is the World Cup schedule for New Zealand and their possible route to the final.

New Zealand pool fixtures:

New Zealand are in Pool A alongside France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia.

Friday 8 September: France vs New Zealand, Pool A (Paris, 8pm BST)

Friday 15 September: New Zealand vs Namibia, Pool A (Toulouse, 8pm)

Friday 29 September: New Zealand vs Italy, Pool A (Lyon, 8pm)

Thursday 5 October: New Zealand vs Uruguay, Pool A (Lyon, 8pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-Up Pool A) - Paris, 8pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-Up Pool B) - Paris, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm