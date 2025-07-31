Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia scrum half Nic White will retire from international rugby after the Wallabies take on the British and Irish Lions in the third Test in Sydney.

The veteran is in line to return to Joe Schmidt’s side for the clash at Accor Stadium having not featured in the first two games of the series.

The 35-year-old will now bow out after winning his 73rd cap of a career that has featured appearances at two World Cups. He will retire from the sport entirely at the end of 2025.

“Pulling on the gold jersey was a dream of mine when I was a young boy in Scone and to say I’ve done it 72 times, with one last crack on Saturday night, is something I’m incredibly proud of and a privilege I’ve never taken for granted,” White said.

“Rugby has given me so much to be grateful for. I’ve made some incredible memories, some lifelong friendships and had the opportunity to see the world.

“There’s been great competition for the nine jersey here in the Wallabies for a number of years and it feels like the right time to pass on the baton with some more good young players coming through who will need time in the saddle leading into what’s going to be an unbelievable experience of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.”

White missed the 2013 series against the Lions with a shoulder injury but fulfilled a dream of playing against the touring side by featuring for the Western Force earlier in the tour.