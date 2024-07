Support truly

Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt has died at the age of 55.

Hewitt, who had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, made 23 appearances for the All Blacks, including nine in Tests, in the 1990s and also played for New Zealand Maori.

He was involved in a famous stand-off with England’s Richard Cockerill during the haka – the ceremonial challenge laid down by New Zealand players before kick-off – ahead of a match at Old Trafford in 1997, with the pair going nose to nose.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson praised Hewitt’s impact on the sport, saying: “I played against Norm as a young player and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it.

“He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Maori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Hewitt’s opportunities with the All Blacks were limited by the presence of captain Sean Fitzpatrick in the same position.

But he was an influential figure for Hawke’s Bay, Southland, Wellington and Hurricanes at provincial level and became a community activist following his retirement.

Norm Hewitt (left) and Richard Cockerill square up during the haka ( PA Archive )

New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association CEO Rob Nichol paid tribute to Hewitt as a founding board member of the association.

“Norm was highly influential in our establishment, and the opportunities and support provided for players to this day. Norm was a proud man, who loved his family and cared greatly for his friends. His impact within rugby, the wider community, and on the huge variety of people and organisations he helped over the years has been immense.

“We are proud of all Norm achieved, will be forever grateful for his inspiration and contribution, and will miss him. On behalf of the Players we send our deepest love and support to Arlene and the family. Rest in peace and love our friend.”

