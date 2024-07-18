Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt passes away aged 55

Support truly

Former New Zealand rugby union hooker Norm Hewitt has died at the age of 55 after previously being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Hewitt made his internatial debut in 1993 and played 23 times for the All Blacks including nine test match appearances. His most famous outing coming in 1997 which featured a heated exchange with England’s Richard Cockerill while performing a haka.

On the domestic front he played for Super Rugby side Wellington and at provincial level for Hawke’s Bay and Southland, while he became an anti-violence campaigner after retirement.

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson said: “I played against Norm as a young player, and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it.

“He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Maori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Hewitt’s former teammate Ofisa Tonu’u said he was “devastated” at the news, adding: “No more pain brother, you can now rest in love... I know the other boys will be welcoming you with open arms at the gates... Rest in love Normy”.