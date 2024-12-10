Argentine court dismisses rape charges against French rugby players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Argentine court has dropped the charges of rape against France players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, a decision that the French Rugby Federation (FFR) has welcomed with “relief and satisfaction”.

Auradou and Jegou had been charged with an alleged aggravated rape and under investigation since 12 July after making their international debuts on France’s summer tour of Argentina.

The two players always denied any wrongdoing and said the sex was consensual. They spent almost a month under house arrest in Mendoza before being allowed to return to Europe.

Auradou has played eight matches for his club, Pau, since he returned to competition on 5 October while Jegou resumed playing on 2 November with La Rochelle and has played four matches, including Friday night’s win over Bath.

The FFR has said that the pair will be eligible for selection for the France national team in the future having not been involved in the Autumn Nations Series following the allegations.

“The Argentine justice system, in accordance with the unanimous requests of the prosecutors, today pronounced a dismissal in favour of the players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, thus recognising their absence of guilt,” the union confirmed in a statement.

“The French Rugby Federation welcomes this decision with relief and satisfaction. As it expressed from the first day, the FFR wanted the complainant to be listened to, and it has constantly defended the presumption of innocence of the two players while trusting the Argentine justice system.

“This is why, in close collaboration with the families and with the clubs of Pau and La Rochelle, the French Rugby Federation has deployed from the very first days all the means at its disposal so that Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou can be defended fairly and live in dignified and safe conditions, particularly in Buenos Aires and Mendoza.

“With its decision, the Argentine justice system rehabilitates the two players. Also, if their sporting performances allow it, they will potentially be selectable to play again in the French team.

“While the French Rugby Federation welcomes this decision, these events nevertheless serve as a reminder of the need to create new conditions to prevent and avoid risky behavior in high-level rugby, to train responsible and exemplary players, drawing inspiration from the 60,000 volunteers and 2,000 amateur rugby clubs who work every day to create social ties and play an educational and civic role as well as a sporting one. The reinforced rugby performance plan, coordinated by the FFR and whose actions are currently being implemented, aims to meet these requirements.”