Owen Farrell will miss England’s crucial Rugby World Cup pool matches against Argentina and Japan after being handed a four-match suspension.

Farrell’s sending off against Wales at Twickenham was initially downgraded to a yellow card offence by a disciplinary panel last Tuesday.

But World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, elected to appeal that decision, with a new panel formed.

That panel has now overturned last week’s disciplinary decision and levied a suspension, Farrell’s second of the year and a fourth in the England captain’s career.

It rules the fly half out of England’s last warm-up game against Fiji on Saturday, while last weekend’s visit to Ireland, from which Farrell was voluntarily stood down, is also encompassed within the four-match ban.

The 31-year-old will therefore miss only the first two matches in France, and will become available for their third pool fixture against Chile.

The ban could be followed by more bad news for Steve Borthwick, with the outcome of Billy Vunipola’s disciplinary hearing after his red card against Ireland expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.

