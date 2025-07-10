Trust me, he’s gonna be fine – Ben Earl backs Owen Farrell to roar for Lions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell is being backed to make an impact on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia despite the adversity he has faced this season.

Farrell is set to make the first appearance of his fourth Lions expedition after being named on the bench for Saturday’s clash with a high quality AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide – the final fixture before the Test series begins against the Wallabies.

The 33-year-old was called up as a replacement for the injured Elliot Daly even though he endured a disappointing season at Racing 92 due to groin surgery that affected his form and he has since rejoined Saracens.

He has not played since being concussed against Lyon on May 4 and his most recent international exposure was at the 2023 World Cup.

But the Lions value his experience and leadership with his Saracens and England team-mate Ben Earl convinced he remains the force of old.

“He’s the Owen I know. He’s the same man, he’s still got the same quality – the way he’s trained, the way he’s been around the boys,” Earl said.

“He’s got that added experience of having been in a different environment, fruit-picking the bits he can take from that and the lessons he’s learned about himself during some of the difficulties he’s had this year.

“During the warm-up yesterday (against the Brumbies), I somehow found myself kicking back to him. He’s still one of the best, if not the best, player I’ve played with. Trust me, he’s gonna be fine.”

Earl is part of a back row that sees Henry Pollock presented with a final opportunity to prove he should be given a role against Australia in Brisbane.

The 20-year-old produced a lively cameo in Wednesday’s 36-24 victory over the ACT Brumbies and all tour has shown a unique ability to produce defence-splitting moments through his lines of running and timing.

“Henry is far more talented than I am, Henry is double the player I am and will continue to do great things in the game,” said Earl, who will pack down at number eight at Adelaide Oval.

“Honestly, the sky’s the limit for him. He can do things that not many people, players in any position, can do in the world.”

Wales’ Jac Morgan completes the back row, Tadhg Beirne will lead the Lions’ midweek side for a second time and Ben White makes his first appearance since filling the void created by Tom Williams’ tour-ending hamstring injury.

Blair Kinghorn could yet be involved in the Test series after the results of a scan on the knee damage sustained against the Brumbies revealed he should be able to resume training over the coming days.

However, the Lions have declined to provide any details on when their first choice full-back is expected to resume playing and have called up Ireland’s Jamie Osborne to provide additional training cover.

Osborne, 23, has won eight caps since making his debut against South Africa a year ago and can provide cover at centre as well as full-back.

Hugo Keenan starts against the AUNZ Invitational XV and for now is the Lions’ only fit specialist in the position, although Marcus Smith is also an option.