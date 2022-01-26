England captain Owen Farrell out of Six Nations

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the whole of the Six Nations, it has been confirmed.

Head coach Eddie Jones confirmed at the tournament launch on Wednesday morning that his skipper suffered a “freak” injury to his ankle in Saracens training that requires surgery.

Farrell’s injury follows similar concern around wing Jonny May while prop Joe Marler has withdrawn from the squad after testing positive for Covid.

The 30-year-old has not played since injuring his other ankle during the win over Australia at Twickenham in November.

He was set to return for Saracens on Sunday before suffering this setback. A spokesman confirmed they expect his recovery to now be between eight and 10 weeks.

“Owen has had his operation so he’ll be out of the Six Nations,” Jones said. “[It is a] massive blow for him personally, but it’s a chance for people to step up.

“It’s an opportunity for other people to fill those leadership roles and an opportunity for other players to play for that No 12 jumper.

“In today’s rugby it’s rare that you have all your best players on the field. We’re used to it. Last night we had to leave the hotel because of a fire outside, so the boys are adaptable.

“They know how to get along with things and there’s an opportunity there to build a little more leadership depth.”

Marcus Smith is first choice at 10 with Orlando Bailey and George Ford the other fly-half options in the squad.

This latest blow is set to force Jones into a rethink of his midfield options with Farrell previously set to start the tournament opener against Scotland at Murrayfield at inside centre in just 10 days’ time.

Courtney Lawes stepped in as captain in Farrell’s absence in the autumn but is himself dealing with injury problems after going off in his most recent Northampton game.

Tom Curry conducted media duties alongside Jones on Wednesday with prop Ellis Genge the other vice-captain in the squad.