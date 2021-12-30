Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Manu Tuilagi expected to return for Six Nations

England have been handed a boost as Premiership clubs suggested captain Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Manu Tuilagi could return in time for the Six Nations.

All three stars were injured during the Autumn Internationals and initial reports suggested they wouldn’t make it back in time for the tournament, which begins 5 February.

Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall says Farrell, who needed ankle surgery, will be back at the end of January. “It won’t be in the next couple of weeks, but it should be before the Six Nations,” he said.

And he added of hooker George, who picked up a knee injury: “He was very, very nearly OK for last weekend but when Covid came and he couldn’t do the exercise he could, we thought we would wait a week. He is raring to go and we can’t wait to have him back.”

Meanwhile, Tuilagi’s club Sale Sharks was asked about his return in the press conferences this week. Head coach Alex Sanderson said Tuilagi, who tore his hamstring, knows how to deal with injuries.

He added: “He is doing really well on his rehab. There is a Leicester game the week before the Six Nations, which is obviously a big one for him, and we are hoping to get him back a week or two before that.”

England’s Six Nations campaign begins against Scotland and Eddie Jones’ side will be aiming to improve upon 2021’s performance. The team finished fifth to equal their worst ever run in the competition.