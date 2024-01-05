Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Owen Farrell is close to joining Top 14 club Racing 92 with the fly half in “advanced discussions” over a move to France.

Farrell will be absent from England’s upcoming Six Nations campaign after taking a break from international rugby to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

The fly half, who became his nation’s leading points scorer during the Rugby World Cup, is thought to be out of contract with Saracens at the end of the season but had been expected to re-sign with the Premiership champions having spent the entirety of his career with the club.

However, both L’Equipe and Midi Olympique, two major French sporting newspapers, suggest that Farrell could be close to an agreement to move to Paris ahead of next season.

“The contract has not yet been signed but a positive outcome is hoped for in the coming days on the basis of a three-season contract,” L’Equipe, based in the French capital, reports.

Racing 92 are now coached by Stuart Lancaster, who gave Farrell his England debut in 2012 after developing the playmaker through the pathways structure.

Farrell enjoyed a good working relationship with his first England coach, while father Andy — now in charge of Ireland and set to be confirmed as coach of the British and Irish Lions for the 2025 tour of Australia next week — was part of Lancaster’s staff.

Racing 92 have been seeking a replacement at fly half for Finn Russell, who joined Bath in the summer, and held talks with Marcus Smith last season.

English youngster Henry Arundell recently signed a two-year contract extension at the capital club after arriving in the Top 14 in the wake of the demise of London Irish.

Owen Farrell had been expected to re-sign with Saracens (Getty Images)

Were Farrell to join Racing 92, he would become unavailable for international selection, with only players based in England currently able to be selected by Steve Borthwick.

The England head coach expressed his hope this week that Farrell would play for England again despite the 32-year-old’s decision to step away from international duty.

“I believe Owen knows he has all of our support and anything we can do, anything he needs at any point in time,” Borthwick said. “We’re all hopeful he’ll return to the England team at some point soon. But that’s going to be a decision Owen makes.

“This is one of England’s greatest ever players, greatest ever captains. I am hopeful he will return and play for England again. But I also made it really clear there is no pressure on him, that it is his decision, at the time that’s right for him.”