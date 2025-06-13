Owen Farrell set to seal sensational return to Saracens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell is set to seal a sensational return to Saracens on a long-year deal that will see the fly half begin his coaching career at the club.

Farrell left London for Paris to join Racing 92 at the end of last season after putting his international career on hold following the 2023 Rugby World Cup as he sought a new challenge in the Top 14.

But after a campaign plagued by injuries, the 33-year-old has sealed a deal that will see him leave his contract at Racing early, with Saracens securing his signature after agreeing to pay compensation to the French side.

It is thought that Farrell has put pen to paper on a five-year agreement that will see him embark initially in a joint playing and coaching role, before moving onto Mark McCall’s staff once he concludes his career.

His return to the Premiership raises the possibility of the playmaker returning to England colours, should he desire to do so. Farrell will be back available to Steve Borthwick as soon as this summer’s tour of Argentina and the United States, though had stepped away from international consideration to prioritise his mental well-being in the months prior to his move to Racing 92.

Farrell enjoyed a glittering first 16-year stint at the StoneX Stadium that included six Premiership titles and three Champions Cup crowns. His return is a considerable coup for Saracens after missing out on the play-offs this season, with space opened up in the salary cap by dispensation available after Alex Lozowski’s achilles injury.

Alex Goode has retired, leaving Fergus Burke - signed to replace Farrell last summer - and youngster Louie Johnson as the primary playmaking options within McCall’s squad.

“He doesn’t have to play 10, he can play other positions as well,” McCall said. “So for our young talents who are developing, it could be a great thing to have him there.

“It’s not just about having talent, it’s about being able to think properly on the field. I know Owen’s obviously one of the best at that. He and Louie Johnson in particular have a very strong relationship already. They talk every month at least. Owen’s so willing to share his knowledge and his experience with younger players.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“We think we’re a bit vulnerable at 10, to be honest. We’ve got quite a lot of 12s and 13s, but we’re vulnerable at 10 because Alex Goode’s retired and he’s played 10 a lot for us. We’ve got Fergus [Burke], we’ve got Louie and then we’ve got no one else.”

It is thought that Farrell will be taking a significant pay-cut to return to his boyhood club, where father Andy first forged his own coaching career. The younger Farrell will pass comment on his dad’s first game as British and Irish Lions boss in Dublin next week having joined the Sky Sports team as a pundit for the encounter with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium as the tourists begin their 10-match itinerary.