Is Portugal vs Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Ireland continue their summer trip around Europe with a meeting with an emerging Portugal in Lisbon.

A win over Georgia last week represented a solid start for a young Ireland side shorn of their British and Irish Lions stars and several coaches, with interim boss Paul O’Connell now seeking a second success.

Ireland have used Portugal as a training base regularly under the leadership of Andy Farrell but this a first Test between the two nations.

Having so enlivened the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Os Lobos will be looking to impress again in a relatively rare opportunity to take on a top side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Portugal vs Ireland?

Portugal vs Ireland is due to kick off at 7pm BST on Saturday 12 July at the Estadio Nacional in Lisbon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can stream the match live on RugbyPass TV, while the action will be shown live on Virgin Media in Ireland.

Team news

Portugal’s side contains plenty of familiar faces from their 2023 World Cup campaign, with centre Tomas Appleton leading an Os Lobos squad that is largely French-based. Flanker Nicolas Martins spent last season with Montpellier though is now bound for Colomiers, while hooker Luka Begic is a talent in the front row.

Ireland hand out three debuts in their starting side: wing Shayne Bolton and flanker Alex Kendellen were originally named in an XV that centre Hugh Gavin has joined after Jamie Osborne’s call up as injury cover with the British and Irish Lions. Jack Crowley takes over from Sam Prendergast at fly half.

Line-ups

Portugal XV: 1 David Costa, 2 Luka Begic, 3 Diogo Hasse Ferreira; 4 Antonio Rebelo de Andrade, 5 Pedro Ferreira; 6 David Wallis, 7 Nicolas Martins, 8 Diego Pinheiro Ruiz; 9 Hugo Camacho, 10 Hugo Aubry; 11 Manuel Cardoso Pinto, 12 Tomas Appleton (capt.), 13 Vincent Pinto, 14 Simao Bento; 15 Nuno Sousa Guedes.

Replacements: 16 Abel da Cunha, 17 Santiago Lopes, 18 Martim Souto, 19 Guilherme Costa, 20 Francisco Almeida, 21 Vasco Baptista; 22 Antonio Campos, 23 Gabriel Aviragnet.

Ireland XV: 1 Jack Boyle, 2 Gus McCarthy, 3 Tom Clarkson; 4 Tom Ahern, 5 Darragh Murray; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Alex Kendellen, 8 Cian Prendergast; 9 Craig Casey (capt.), 10 Jack Crowley; 11 Shayne Bolton, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Hugh Gavin, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Jimmy O’Brien.

Replacements: 16 Tom Stewart, 17 Michael Milne, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Cormac Izuchukwu, 20 Max Deegan; 21 Ben Murphy, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Calvin Nash.