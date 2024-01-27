South Africa rugby mastermind Rassie Erasmus suffers chemical burns in freak accident

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital after undergoing a medical procedure for chemical burns.

The 51-year-old, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019 as head coach and then masterminded their retention of the trophy last year from his DoR role, sustained the injury in a “freak accident using a powerful detergent product.”

Thankfully, Erasmus is expected to be able to return to work in the near future.

A statement from South Africa Rugby said: “Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

Erasmus is expected to take over as Springboks head coach again in the next cycle to the 2027 World Cup in Australia after Jacques Nienaber vacated the position when he left for Irish club Leinster following last year’s triumph in France.