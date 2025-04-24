Ellie Kildunne ruled out of grand slam decider as Zoe Harrison starts at fly-half for Red Roses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Harrison has been given the nod at fly-half for England’s Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider against France, but the Red Roses have been hit by an injury blow, with Ellie Kildunne ruled out of the clash.

Harrison edges out Holly Aitchison, who was impressive against Scotland last week, for the starting No 10 shirt having performed well against Wales and Ireland earlier in the tournament.

Her controlling qualities and kicking game are likely to be vital assets as the Red Roses take on a fellow unbeaten side seeking to secure a seventh successive competition crown.

open image in gallery Zoe Harrison will start at fly-half for England against France ( Getty )

Full-back Kildunne, the reigning World Player of the Year, misses out due to a hamstring injury that is not thought to be serious, with Emma Sing given a major opportunity after an outstanding Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) season.

Claudia MacDonald retains her spot on the wing ahead of Jess Breach, while there is no place in the matchday 23 for vice-captain Marlie Packer.

England have won their last 14 meetings with France, but the visitors are the only side in the competition to have pushed them close regularly over the last few years.

Harrison’s selection is the most notable call for head coach John Mitchell, who has worked to build further depth within his record-setting squad during this tournament as England gear up for a home World Cup later this year.

The 27-year-old would now appear to be in pole position to take the No 10 shirt at that tournament, though Aitchison and Helena Rowland offer significant versatility off the bench.

The omission of Packer comes with Mitchell favouring a powerful back five in the pack that includes both Maddie Feaunati and Alex Matthews in the back row. Skipper Zoe Aldcroft continues on the blindside with Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling paired at lock.

open image in gallery Marlie Packer has been left out of the matchday 23 ( PA )

Hooker Amy Cokayne returns to the bench after a pectoral injury, with Abi Burton preferred to both Packer and Sadia Kabeya as back row cover.

France, meanwhile, start Charlotte Escudero and Lea Champon on the flanks after losing back rows Romane Menager and Stephanie Okemba to injury ahead of the final round.

Emilie Boulard is left out, with young gun Kelly Arbey favoured on the wing, and they again favour a six forwards to two backs bench split.

England XV to face France at Twickenham (4.45pm BST, Saturday 26 April): 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Maddie Feaunati, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha Hunt, 10 Zoe Harrison; 11 Claudia MacDonald, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Emma Sing.

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Abi Burton; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

France XV: 1 Yllana Brosseau, 2 Manon Bigot, 3 Assia Khalfaoui; 4 Manae Feleu (capt.); 5 Madoussou Fall Raclot; 6 Charlotte Escuderol, 7 Lea Champon, 8 Teani Feleu; 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 10 Carla Arbez; 11 Kelly Arbey, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 13 Marine Menager (co-capt.), 14 Joanna Grizez; 15 Morgane Bourgeois.

Replacements: 16 Elisa Riffonneau, 17 Ambre Mwayembe, 18 Rose Bernadou, 19 Kiara Zago, 20 Axelle Berthoumieu, 21 Taina Maka; 22 Alexandra Chambon, 23 Lina Queyroi.