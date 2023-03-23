Marlie Packer recalled as centre Jade Shekells makes first start for Red Roses
Former skipper Packer is reinstalled at openside flanker in another heavily
Jade Shekells has been handed her first Red Roses start in a much-changed England team to face Scotland.
John Mitchell’s side continue their pursuit of a Women’s Six Nations grand slam at Welford Road as they seek a seventh consecutive title.
Former captain Marlie Packer, replaced by Zoe Aldcroft ahead of this tournament, is handed a second start of the tournament on the openside, while Holly Aitchison takes the reins at fly half.
Shekells partners former Great Britain Sevens teammate Meg Jones in the centres, with Claudia MacDonald joining Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne in the back three.
Kelsey Clifford - usually a tighthead for Saracens but playing loosehead for England in this campaign – is promoted into the starting front row with Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern. Hooker Amy Cokayne will miss the game with a pectoral injury that requires a scan, with her participation against France next week as yet uncertain.
This is a significant opportunity for the recalled Packer, who lost the captaincy in part due to doubts over her place in the starting side. With Sadia Kabeya and Maddie Feaunati impressing in this tournament, and Aldcroft featuring in every game so far on the blindside, back row competition is intense.
Packer has retained a role as vice-captain and continues to drive high standards within the Red Roses squad.
“I don't think there was ever really a demotion,” lock Abbie Ward said of her forward colleague. “Marlie’s a fantastic leader and always will be, whether she's wearing the armband or not. That's exactly the same with Zoe. She's got the captaincy and she was always an incredible leader before. She's stepped into it so naturally and nothing has changed.
“Marlie, whether she's playing or not, is always inputting. She's always helping the squad get better. Even if she's not on pitch, she brings her experience. You speak about Marlie and often you speak about the energy that she has and that ferocity. But she also has this other side where she brings a calmness to the squad. Because she's been there, she's done that, she's been in tough games, she's been on the sides of huge wins and also losses. I think that's just invaluable to us.”
Shekells, meanwhile, is seen as a possible alternative to first-choice inside centre Tatyana Heard as Mitchell seeks to build depth at the position.
Though she featured sparingly for Gloucester-Hartpury this season, the 28-year-old is a sevens stalwart and played alongside Jones and Kildunne at Paris 2024 last summer.
“It's definitely going to help playing with someone she's got relationships with,” Nathan Catt, England’s defence and scrum coach, explained. “Obviously, you have relatively similar styles coming from sevens, so I think it will definitely be beneficial for her.
“She's trained really well, so it will be good to see how she transfers into the game. It's a definite opportunity for her to put her best foot forward.”
England XV to face Scotland at Welford Road (4.45pm BST, Saturday 19 April): 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern; 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Maddie Feaunati; 9 Lucy Packer, 10 Holly Aitchison; 11 Claudia MacDonald, 12 Jade Shekells, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Ellie Kildunne.
Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Alex Matthews; 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Helena Rowland, 23 Emily Scarratt.
