RFU finances bounce back after record loss

England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) made a small loss in the 2024/25 financial year despite its second highest revenue in history.

The RFU has reported total revenue of £228m, up £175m from the year before, and higher than any year except 2015/16, when England hosted the men’s Rugby World Cup.

That financial boost led to an underlying profit of £8m, helping to swell cash levels to £71m and an improved position of liquidity after record losses of £37.9m last year. The union invested £94m in English rugby across the financial year, including more than £31m in the community game, leading to a net loss of £1.9m.

Bill Sweeney, the RFU chief executive, earned £704,000 in salary and bonuses, significant less than last year after his income was boosted by the long-term incentive plan (LTIP) scheme. Bill Beaumont, brought in as interim chair after the resignation of Tom Ilube while Sweeney faced a special general meeting earlier this year, was paid £42,000 for his short stint as interim chair.

The RFU’s revenue was boosted by the holding of seven home England men’s games at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, which remains the bedrock of their financial returns. They also signed a naming rights deal with the insurance broker for the national stadium, for which a redevelopment that will cost around £600m is looming.

“This has been a year of progress amid challenges,” Sweeney said. “We’ve made genuine advances on and off the field, yet we know parts of the game remain under real pressure. The recovery of the community game, the resilience of our clubs, and the engagement we’ve seen through our roadshows show what’s possible when we listen and act together.”

“The success of the Red Roses and Rugby World Cup 2025 is a powerful springboard to inspire the next generation, and the England men’s team continue to build as they work through their World Cup cycle. There is plenty to be positive about while being clear eyed about the challenges ahead.”